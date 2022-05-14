LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican race for U.S Senate is heating up with Kathy Barnette surging in the polls.

She is now one of the top contenders with Dr. Oz and Dave McCormick.

Carla Sands, who grew up in Camp Hill has not been polling well. But, she is still pushing forward as the primary approaches, holding a campaign event on Saturday, May 14 at a VFW in Lower Allen Township.

“I am feeling great about the race because we can see the conservative voters want a trusted vote in Washington. They thought they had picked someone but they are realizing we don’t know who she really is,” Sands said.

The “she” that Sands is referring to is Kathy Barnette. A number of republ9icans have questioned her past, including her time spent in the military.