Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, a race that has been in the national spotlight, has been neck and neck in recent polling.

Republican candidate and TV doctor, Mehmet Oz, is challenging Democrat John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May and continues to recover.

This race is expected to be too close to call.

Dr. Oz is currently trailing slightly behind Fetterman. The latest FiveThirtyEight polling going into today had Dr. Oz ahead by just half a percent.

Keep in mind that back in August, Fetterman had a 12 percent lead.

Again, there’s a good chance we might not know who the official winner of this race is for several days or even weeks.