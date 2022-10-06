Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is in Erie Thursday night, campaigning for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat.

It’s the Democratic candidate’s second visit to Erie since he relaunched his campaign this summer.

Political experts say it’s a tight race, definitely one to follow this election season. His opponent Dr. Oz visited Erie just last week.

It’s a close race, however a poll from Oct. 5 shows John Fetterman ahead of Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, with Fetterman at 48.7%, and Dr. Oz at 42%.

The chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party, Jim Wertz, said Fetterman is receiving support from Senator Bob Casey as well as Senator Brown from Ohio.

While these endorsements are helpful, Wertz said it’s important for candidates to campaign.

“Just a poignant moment to indicate how important Erie County is in the matrix of these political elections. When we’re trying to put together votes and figure out where we’re making a difference, Erie County is at the top of everybody’s list,” said Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Party Chair.

Republican Senator Dan Laughlin agrees, however he is voicing his concerns about Fetterman’s effectiveness in D.C., if elected.

Laughlin said it’s still a tight race.

“Most of the polls that I’ve seen, and I think that have been widely shared online, have this race within the margin of error. I think it’s going to be a race to watch for the whole country, which should make it interesting, especially for Erie County, which is kind of a bellwether county,” said Senator Dan Laughlin, R, Pennsylvania state Senator.

One political expert said that while it’s a tight race for the Senate seat, historically, visiting Erie has had an impact on previous elections.

“We are relatively evenly divided here between Democrats and Republicans in the last couple presidential elections. So a lot of candidates think that if you can win, do well in Erie County, that’s a pretty good indicator that you’re going to do well in the rest of the state,” said Joe Morris, political analyst, Mercyhurst University.

Morris said that since July Fetterman has gone down in the polls. However, Fetterman did relaunch his campaign this past August.