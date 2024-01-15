The 2024 Erie Auto Show is taking over the Bayfront for four days this February, and local auto dealers and vendors are getting ready to showcase their top brands & new lines.

The Erie Auto Show will take you from 0-60 the first weekend in February — Feb. 1-4, 2023 — at the Bayfront Convention Center in the heart of downtown Erie.

Admission is $5 online, $6 at the gate. All ages are welcome. Children 10 and under are free. FREE parking at the Bayfront Convention Center.

2024 Auto Show Schedule

Thursday, February 1st, Noon – 8 p.m.

Friday, February 2nd, Noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 3rd, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 4th, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Auto Express Fiat

Auto Express Kia

Auto Express Mazda

Bianchi Honda, Inc.

Bob Ferrando Ford

Bob Ferrando Lincoln

Champion Ford Edinboro

Champion Ford/Volvo

Contemporary Motorcar

Cunningham Chrysler Jeep, Inc.

Dave Hallman Chevrolet, Inc.

Dave Hallman Hyundai

DAVID Corry Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Gary Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc.

Humes Ford of Corry

Interstate Mitsubishi, Inc.

Interstate Nissan

McQuillen Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck, Inc.

New Motors BMW VW

New Motors Subaru

Rick Weaver Buick, Inc.

Roth Caddilac

Walker Brothers Buick Chevrolet, Inc.

Event Location