The 2024 Erie Auto Show is taking over the Bayfront for four days this February, and local auto dealers and vendors are getting ready to showcase their top brands & new lines.

The Erie Auto Show will take you from 0-60 the first weekend in February — Feb. 1-4, 2023 — at the Bayfront Convention Center in the heart of downtown Erie.

Admission is $5 online, $6 at the gate. All ages are welcome. Children 10 and under are free. FREE parking at the Bayfront Convention Center.

2024 Auto Show Schedule

Thursday, February 1st, Noon – 8 p.m.
Friday, February 2nd, Noon – 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 3rd, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 4th, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Participating dealers:

  • Auto Express Fiat
  • Auto Express Kia
  • Auto Express Mazda
  • Bianchi Honda, Inc.
  • Bob Ferrando Ford
  • Bob Ferrando Lincoln
  • Champion Ford Edinboro
  • Champion Ford/Volvo
  • Contemporary Motorcar
  • Cunningham Chrysler Jeep, Inc.
  • Dave Hallman Chevrolet, Inc.
  • Dave Hallman Hyundai
  • DAVID Corry Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
  • Gary Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
  • Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc.
  • Humes Ford of Corry
  • Interstate Mitsubishi, Inc.
  • Interstate Nissan
  • McQuillen Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck, Inc.
  • New Motors BMW VW
  • New Motors Subaru
  • Rick Weaver Buick, Inc.
  • Roth Caddilac
  • Walker Brothers Buick Chevrolet, Inc.

