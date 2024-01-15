The 2024 Erie Auto Show is taking over the Bayfront for four days this February, and local auto dealers and vendors are getting ready to showcase their top brands & new lines.
The Erie Auto Show will take you from 0-60 the first weekend in February — Feb. 1-4, 2023 — at the Bayfront Convention Center in the heart of downtown Erie.
Admission is $5 online, $6 at the gate. All ages are welcome. Children 10 and under are free. FREE parking at the Bayfront Convention Center.
2024 Auto Show Schedule
Thursday, February 1st, Noon – 8 p.m.
Friday, February 2nd, Noon – 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 3rd, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 4th, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Participating dealers:
- Auto Express Fiat
- Auto Express Kia
- Auto Express Mazda
- Bianchi Honda, Inc.
- Bob Ferrando Ford
- Bob Ferrando Lincoln
- Champion Ford Edinboro
- Champion Ford/Volvo
- Contemporary Motorcar
- Cunningham Chrysler Jeep, Inc.
- Dave Hallman Chevrolet, Inc.
- Dave Hallman Hyundai
- DAVID Corry Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
- Gary Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc.
- Humes Ford of Corry
- Interstate Mitsubishi, Inc.
- Interstate Nissan
- McQuillen Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck, Inc.
- New Motors BMW VW
- New Motors Subaru
- Rick Weaver Buick, Inc.
- Roth Caddilac
- Walker Brothers Buick Chevrolet, Inc.