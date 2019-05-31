About Amazon Alexa

Alexa is a cloud-based voice service that can help you with tasks, entertainment, general information, and more.

Alexa does many things and is always learning. A few things that Alexa can do are:

Alexa can do even more when you Enable Alexa Skills. Alexa is available on some Amazon devices, like and some third-party products, like apps and watches.

Alexa's Personality

Alexa reveals her personality by providing answers to questions about her tastes and opinions. Just like people's opinions, Alexa's opinions are subjective. Alexa has the same personality across all of your devices, with some differences between countries.

Your feedback helps us improve your experience with Alexa. If you have suggestions for improvement, or you're unhappy with Alexa's responses, you can submit feedback through the Alexa app. To learn how to submit feedback, go to Send Feedback About Alexa.



Set Up Your Echo (1st Generation)

To get started with Amazon Echo (1st Generation), place your device in a central location (at least eight inches from any walls and windows). You can place Amazon Echo (1st Generation) in a variety of locations, including your kitchen counter, your living room, your bedroom nightstand, and more.

Download the Alexa app and sign in.

With the free Alexa app, you can set up your device, manage your alarms, music, shopping lists, and more. The Alexa app is available on phones and tablets with:

Fire OS 3.0 or higher

Android 4.4 or higher

iOS 8.0 or higher

To download the Alexa app, go to the app store on your mobile device and search for "Alexa app." Then select and download the app. You can also select a link below:

Apple App Store

Google Play

Amazon Appstore

You can also go to https://alexa.amazon.com from Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Internet Explorer (10 or higher) on your Wi-Fi enabled computer.

Turn on Amazon Echo (1st Generation)

Plug the included power adapter into Amazon Echo (1st Generation) and then into a power outlet. The light ring on Amazon Echo (1st Generation) turns blue, and then orange. When the light turns orange, Amazon Echo (1st Generation) greets you.

Connect Amazon Echo (1st Generation) to a Wi-Fi network

Follow the guided instructions in the app to connect Amazon Echo (1st Generation) to a Wi-Fi network. To learn more, go to Connect Echo to Wi-Fi.

Tip: If your Amazon Echo (1st Generation) doesn't connect to your Wi-Fi network, unplug and then plug the device into a power outlet to restart it. If you still have trouble, reset your Amazon Echo (1st Generation) to its factory settings and set it up again. To learn more, go to Reset Your Echo Device.

Talk to Alexa

You can now use your Amazon Echo (1st Generation) device. To get started, say the "wake word" and then speak naturally to Alexa. Your Amazon Echo (1st Generation) device is set to respond to the wake word "Alexa" by default, but you can use the Alexa app to change the wake word at any time. In the app, go to Settings, select your Echo device, and then select Wake word.