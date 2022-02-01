Best Physical Therapy Center in Erie!

With 45 yeas of combined experience, Ashley and Kuzma have been providing extensive inpatient and outpatient treatments to their clients to get them back on their feet after sports injuries, work injuries, and post sugeries.

Their staff of experienced physical therapists are committed to getting you the treatments you need to get you feeling better. Offering appointments in the early morning, lunch-time, or evenings to fit your schedule.

Back Pain Specialists

Is chronic back pain interfering with your ability to work, participate in activities, play sports? Are you missing out on activities because of your back pain? Back pain is not something you have to live with, Ashley & Kuzma Physical Therapy offers many treatments to help alleviate some or all of your back pain. Through physical therapy, you and your therapist can work towards minimizing your discomfort as much as possible.

Services

Ashley & Kuzma Physical Therapy offers rehabilitation services for post-surgical, sports, and work related injuries as well as painful disorders and accident rehab.

Sports Injuries:

Rotator Cuff Tears

Sprains and Strains

Tendonitis/Bursitis

Tennis/Golfer’s Elbow

Fractures Work Related Injuries:

Arthritis

Bulging Discs

Carpal Tunnel

Neck & Back Pain

Other Painful Disorders:

Fibromyalgia

Frozen Shoulders

Hand Disorders

Sciatica

Stenosis

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Post-Surgery/Accident Rehab:

Balance Disorders

Motor Vehicle Accidents

Surgical Rehab

