.ds_cpp {display: none;}#disqus_thread {display: none;}

Boyer RV Center is Erie’s largest RV dealer. Centralized between Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Cleveland, Boyer has the largest selection of RVs for sale in the Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio area. If you are looking for a new or used RV, Boyer is your best choice for savings.

Boyer has the selection you are looking for at the prices you want. Boyer’s carries many types of RVs, including: fifth wheels, folding campers, park trailers, toy haulers, travel trailers and more.

Boyer also does open utility, equipment, cargo trailers, along with truck caps/covers, running boards, hitches and accessories.

BOYER RV CENTER

8495 Peach Street

Erie, PA 16509

(814) 868-7561

boyerrvsales.com

HOURS

Mon.,Thurs. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tue., Wed., Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sun. Closed

SHOWROOM

With typically over 250 units in stock, Boyer features the latest in RVs and RV parts.

Boyer has new, pre-owned and clearance inventory in stock.

PARTS DEPARTMENT

Boyer has fully stocked RV parts and is glad to order anything that is not in stock. Customers can use the online parts and accessories catalog to browse and purchase items for your new or used RV, fifth wheels, toy haulers and more.

SERVICE

Experienced Master Craftsmen at Boyer can handle and care for you RV that needs service. From roofs and appliances, to slide-outs and awnings, Boyer can help with any service needs.

Boyer also honors warranty works for the products they sell. Boyer can fix any type of problem that may arise with your RV in a timely manner.

FINANCING

Nearly 75 percent of RV buyers finance their recreational vehicles. With a minimum down payment and approved credit, you can meet and get approved in as little as a few hours — so you can be on the road soon after pick-up.