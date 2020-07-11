More trouble outside Club Energy

Police were called out again to Club Energy, 700 block of East 22nd around 3:45 am Saturday.. According to City Police around 50 people gathered in front of the building where multiple shots were fired and shell casings recovered. There were no injuries and 4 suspects are in custody.

During an upcoming City Council meeting they are expected to vote on an ordinance requiring After Hours Club, Bottle Clubs and Dance Clubs to be licensed and inspected on a yearly basis

Police continue to interview suspects.