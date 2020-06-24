Erie Zoo looks forward to reopening during green phase

One of Erie’s major attractions will soon reopen in the green phase. The Erie Zoo will open its doors to members on Friday.

Zoo members will be able to visit the zoo with reservations. On July 2, the Zoo will reopen to the general public.

“We are so excited. It’s been three months, and it’s been financially difficult, but also it’s been difficult for our staff and for our animals as well,” said Scott Mitchell, chief executive officer of the Erie Zoo.

The gates to the Erie Zoo will reopen with some modifications. Before you head out the door to see your furry friends, there are some guideline you need to know about.

“Things are going to look a little different when you come back here. First of all, all tickets for members and non-members must be reserved online. Members won’t be paying for their tickets, just reserving,” said Emily Smicker, marketing ad events coordinator at the Erie Zoo.

Visitors will then choose a time slot they would like to reserve to practice safe social distancing. Once you arrive, you’ll be asked to stay in you car until it’s your time to enter.

“It’s going to be a one-way path around the zoo, so you can socially distance and keep everybody safe. You’ll make your way around the zoo. It usually takes about an hour, then you’ll exit through the main gate,” said Smicker.

You also must wear a mask to protect others and the animals around you. Zoo officials are asking you do to do your part so you can enjoy your experience while visiting your furry friends.

“You can startle the animal if they’re not aware that you are coming. You also want to keep your voice down and be cognizant of the fact you might be weirding an animal out at least for the first few days,” said Mitchell.

Two concession stands and the carousel will also reopen to visitors.

Plans are still underway for the train rides around the zoo. Scott Mitchell also said a few exhibits like Wild Asia will stay closed until a social distancing procedure can be determined.