Types of Hearing Loss

Hearing loss is described by varying degrees, not percentages. It can be mild, moderate, moderately-severe, severe or profound and vary across pitches. The type and degree of hearing loss is determined by a simple hearing test, and is measured as the amount of volume loss you experience compared to normal averages.

The volume, or intensity, of sounds you hear is measured in decibels (dB), 0 dB being the softest whisper and 120 dB being a jet engine. The softest sounds one can hear are called thresholds. Normal hearing thresholds for adults are considered 0 to 25 dB.

When our hearing ability falls above normal thresholds, hearing loss is suspected.

There are three main types of hearing loss:

Conductive hearing loss

Sensorineural hearing loss

Mixed hearing loss

Services We Offer

Lifetime Listening

Every valued customer who purchases a pair of hearing aids from Erichson Hearing Aid Center is automatically enrolled into our exclusive Lifetime Listening program.

This package is unlike anything you will find elsewhere. All of the following services are offered at no charge with every hearing aid we carry:

A hearing evaluation by our certified hearing specialist

Personalized product selection and fitting

Quarterly cleaning and adjustments

Annual audiometric screenings

Annual hearing aid evaluations

Hearing aid warranty

Loss and damage insurance

Batteries for 5 years (limit 1 pack per month)

Patient Satisfaction

We take pride in the excellent service and care we provide.

At Erichson Hearing, we are committed to relentlessly giving our customers the most comforting experience possible. We strive to offer the best possible service, selection, quality and value.

Gary.J

Linda, there is no one better than you and Mike. That is why I stay with the best. Hearing in my left ear was first introduced by you and I’m now on the second generation bi-cros hearing aids and I’ve recommended them to my friends.Your service is the best in my books. Thanks for giving me a chance to hear!

Virginia C

I am more than happy to recommend Linda Kerner of Erichson Hearing Center to handle all of your hearing aid needs. I have used many other providers and never received the high-quality service and level of results I have since working with Linda. She is very patient and goes the extra mile to help those patients, such as me, that are having trouble finding the right brand, fit and adjustments. For the first time ever, I feel my hearing aids are worth the money put out for them! In addition, Mrs. Kerner is a very kind human being – one of those caring, compassionate, good people that we could use more of in this world. I cannot thank Linda enough for all that she has done for me!

Alan C

Of all the hearing aid businesses we’ve checked out, Erichson’s is by far the best. Linda most informative and knowledgeable about her products. She helped Alan to hear for the first time in 30+ years. He was so emotional when he could hear (when he was told it was hopeless). This is one place that will get our seal of approval and recommendations to all our hearing-impaired friends & acquaintances.

Mary W

It is no mystery to us why you are so highly recommended in the community. Your personal service and attention to detail are outstanding, the hearing aids you sell are A-1 top notch, and your continuing attention long after the sale is so rare in the business world today. It is wonderful to hear again at home, church, in social gatherings, and watching TV. I am happy to know that if this should change, all I need to do is give you folks a call, and you can re-program my hearing aids. Thank you, Erichson!

Mike & Marilyn M

We both want to thank Linda & Michael for our ‘new lease on life’ and for your care & concern for our needs. Thank you again!

