Car enthusiasts visit Erie Auto Show at Bayfront Convention Center

Car enthusiasts are not letting a snow emergency stop them from seeing some of the hottest cars and trucks on the market. The Erie Auto Show continued Friday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The 2022 Erie Auto Show has cars old and new, muscle, antique and classic. Organizers say they are just glad to be back after a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actually, this is the kickoff to all the spring shows at the convention center. It has a been a long time, but you see a lot of people that are coming in and they are very excited to finally come down and experience the show,” said Mark Concilla, Event Promoter.

Concilla says it’s very much important to be back for the entire consumer show industry. The vendors rely on these events to make revenue and keep their business flourishing.

“All the small businesses and organizations that benefit from these spring shows. In the Auto Show, the dealers are able to get their spring kick off,” Concilla said.

Corry resident Doug Mather was at the Auto Show showing off his 1966 Shelby GT350H. He says it’s refreshing to be back.

“Well, it was early on but things have opened up. We are able to get out and do some things so it’s been good and refreshing to be out again,” said Doug Mather, Corry resident.

David Knapp with David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram says the pandemic still has an auto industry.

“Things have been strange. The auto industry did not get an exemption from that,” said David Knapp, David Corry Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Some are attending the show just for the love of cars, including 11-year old Jack Kephart.

“I have been here a couple times throughout the years and I really to see the new cars and stuff like that. It’s pretty cool,” said Jack Kephart, Erie resident.

The Auto Show continues through Sunday. Admission is $5 and kids 10 and under get in for free.