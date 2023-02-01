Crews are busy getting ready for the 2023 Erie Auto Show. This year, there are plenty of new and classic vehicles to check out.

The Bayfront Convention Center is full of vehicles, and all the dealers in the Erie County Automobile Association are participating this year.

There are 23 dealers with cars, trucks, and SUVs, and they also have a new display this year featuring electric and hybrid vehicles.

“This is our first year to be totally back to normal with vehicles. Last year, we were a little sparse because of inventory and that type of thing, but this year, dealers are excited. There are cars on the lot, and they are ready to show you those different vehicles,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter and President of Erie Promotions.

The four-day event begins Thursday at noon and runs until Sunday, and parking is free.