Erie Auto Show continues after closing early Wed. due to winter storm

After closing two hours early at 6 p.m. on the first night, the Erie Auto Show has reopened Friday and will continue to run normal hours throughout the show.

The Erie Auto Show is underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

2022 Erie Auto Show dates/hours:

Thursday, February 3rd — noon – 6 p.m.

Friday, February 4th — noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 5th –10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 6th — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission for this show is $5 a person and kids ages 10 and under are free.

This show features 20 local dealers who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

For more information concerning the auto show, check out the Auto Show page on YourErie.com.