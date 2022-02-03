Erie Auto Show opens at the Bayfront Convention Center

The 2022 Erie Auto Show is back at the Bayfront Convention Center, beginning at noon Thursday.

This show will display a variety of cars from muscle cars, to antique cars, to even electric cars. The cars will be on display until Sunday, February 6th.

At the auto show, 20 local dealers will be on hand to display the latest models and to answer any questions.

2022 Erie Auto Show dates/hours:

Thursday, February 3 — noon – 8 p.m.

Friday, February 4th — noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 5th –10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 6th — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission to this show is only $5 and kids10 and under are free.