Erie Auto Show sees strong attendance during final day

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Erie Auto Show returned to the Bayfront Convention Center.

Sunday, February 6th was the final day to check out the new, used, and old antique cars.

Attendance has been very strong this year for the car show according to the organizer.

The show on February 6th gave people another chance to get a glimpse of their favorite event of the year.

Whether you are going to the Erie Auto Show to buy a car or simply look around, some people just went for the experience.

Harold Pawlik has been attending the event in Erie for ten years now.

“Beautiful cars. I grew up in that area. That’s the 50’s and 60’s. That’s when they make cars. You know they had guts,” said Harold Pawlik, Erie Resident.

Pawlik said that looking at cars in that era is something that is meaningful to him because it brings back childhood memories.

“Dodges are special to me. I like an old Dodge Charger, the Challenger. They were special. The Superbee they were all special,” said Pawlik.

What might even make this event even more special is that it returned this year after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The show promoter said that this year’s show had great attendance.

“Building is packed full of cars and it has been really nice walking around hearing the car doors open and close, seeing a lot of people get in, see if the car fits their style,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter, Erie Promotions & Expos.

Some people said that one of the highlights of the car show is looking at old antique cars.

“So we jumped right on the opportunity to come here and show off our cars. So I was lucky enough to get a spot which is right here which is in my opinion a fantastic spot. A lot of nice people come through here all weekend,” said Jerry DeRosa, Lake Erie Mustang Owners Club.

For those who were looking for cars other than antiques, there were 20 car dealerships showcasing new and used cars.

People said that next year they are hoping for more of a variety of old classic cars. Others are also hoping for newer cars as well.