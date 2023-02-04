Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show.

Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations.

“People just likes them, our children learned that. You know they grow up I have six children and I teach them all love the car,” said Frank Juhasz, car enthusiast.

At the Erie Auto Show, Ava Lockwood, 14, and several others are living proof of Jushaz’s claim.

Lockwood said she comes to the Auto Show every year with her dad.

“I like to see the cars because there’s just like a lot to look at and there’s a lot of people to talk to,” said Ava Lockwood.

“The important part is spending time with my son he invited me and that’s probably the best thing about this,” said Joseph Scavella who was also in attendance.

“It’s fun to see the older cars first and then go see the electric cars and dream about which ones were going to drive,” said Pino Scavella.

“My dad taught me a lot about cars that’s where I learned my love of cars we go home and watch the motor trend channel all day long so it’s cool to see like other fathers passing that on to their sons,” explained Donovan Deboe, who was also attending.

The Erie Auto Show concludes Sunday, Feb. 5 and goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Bayfront Convention Center.