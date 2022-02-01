Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram is one of the dealers featured in this year’s Erie Auto Show. At Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram, you can find new New Jeep, Dodge, RAM and Chrysler models, and used cars to choose from.

New Models for Sale

Check out the full line of New models from Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram in Waterford & Erie Pennsylvania. They carry all of the most popular New Jeep, Dodge, RAM and Chrysler models including the Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango. With many different options and accessories, they are sure they can provide everyone in the Erie, Meadville, Titusville & Fairview Pa. areas with the new car they desire.

Used Car Inventory

There are many reasons why people from greater Edinboro visit Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram when they are in the market for a used car. Their used car dealership is conveniently located just outside of Erie, Pennsylvania. One reason they say they are so popular is their vast selection of quality sought-after pre-owned vehicles. The second is their commitment to their customers. At Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram, they don’t believe in gimmicks, just good cars and great people. Take a look at their selection of used cars below and visit the Erie, Meadville, Titusville & Fairview area used car dealership for a well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. All of the used cars at their Waterford and Erie dealership have been through a meticulous inspection by the auto repair shop, to ensure they are running in prime condition. If you’re searching for a certified pre-owned vehicle, they have those too!

Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram is located at 1010 Route 19 North, Waterford, PA 16441

Sales — 814-299-5662

Service — 814-589-3883

Parts — 814-791-9448

HOURS AND DIRECTIONS