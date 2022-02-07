Local auto dealers consider 2022 Erie Auto Show a success

Supply chain issues and rising prices have joined forces to make it a challenging year in car sales.

Local dealers however still consider the 2022 Erie Auto Show a big success.

That’s the takeaway after the show ended this weekend. That’s a week earlier given that the auto show normally ends on Super Bowl Sunday.

The dealers said that they were happy people came from across the area to look at the cars.

People were still willing to talk about what kind of deals they could find with incentives from the manufacturers.

“What has been a nice enhancement is some subsidized interest rates for most manufacturers and still some very good leasing programs. That’s helped keep it affordable and not much different from what it was before, so that’s good,” said Matt Clark, Chairman of PA Auto Dealers.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Clark said that things went so well that only a few changes will be planned for next year’s show.