Looking to purchase a new car? Head on over to the Erie Auto Show

After a year off due to COVID-19, the Erie Auto Show continues this weekend at the Bayfront Convention Center.

With a show room filled with both new and old cars, this show is a real treat for those looking to either buy or sell.

Here is more on what the auto dealers are saying about the event and how it can be beneficial to those looking to purchase a new car.

The Erie Auto Show is more than just car enthusiasts coming to marvel at the hottest cars on the market, but also for anyone in the market of purchasing a new car.

This show kicked off the begging of all shows to come this spring.

Classic and muscle cars stretched along the walls of the Bayfront Convention Center.

The main showroom was filled with new vehicles for customers to pick which car they feel best suits them.

“We have several new vehicles especially in the Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Whether it’s the Wagoneer, or the all new redesigned 2022 Compass, just giving customers the information that they need to help them make a decision whether that’s today, a month down the road, or two years down the road,” said Andy Campbell, Sales Manager at David Corry.

Organizers of the event made sure that everyone was safe while also having an enjoyable time.

“One thing that we really like to do is we have signs that are basically saying one family each in the car just to respect each other’s space,” said Mark Concilla, Event Promoter.

Car dealers share how the auto show is beneficial for those looking to purchase a new car.

“We actually have laptop computers with us today where we can show them videos of the options. We can build quotes, we can walk them through if there is something special that they’d like to order. We can actually even order a customer a vehicle right here on sight today,” said Campbell.

Car dealers said that the process of purchasing a car at the auto show is just as easy as purchasing a car at the dealership.