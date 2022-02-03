Photo Gallery: Check out some vehicles at the 2022 Erie Auto Show

New year, new vehicle? If you are in search for a new car this year, check out some of the vehicles on display at the 2022 Erie Auto Show.

The 2022 Erie Auto Show is taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend. This show displays all different types of vehicles from antique cars to even electric cars.

2022 Erie Auto Show dates/hours:

Thursday, February 3 — noon – 8 p.m.

Friday, February 4th — noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 5th –10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 6th — 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here for more information concerning the 2020 Erie Auto Show.

About 20 different dealers will be on hand to display the latest models and answer any questions.