Rick Weaver Buick GMC is one of the dealers featured in this year’s Erie Auto Show. At Rick Weaver Buick GMC, you can find new Buick and GMC Models, and used cars to choose from.

New Buick and GMC Models for Sale

Rick Weaver Buick GMC is proud to sell new models from two classic American auto makers — GMC and Buick. Each offers a compelling lineup of vehicles that cater to a variety of driving needs. Looking for luxury? You’ll find plenty of it in the new Buick Encore or new Buick Regal. If a durable truck is more your style, the new GMC Sierra 1500 pickup could be the right choice for you. Whichever model is your match, you can filter through their inventory to find the specific vehicle that meets your requirements.

Varied Used Car Inventory

The Rick Weaver Buick GMC sales lot also includes used vehicles of many brands, body styles, and price points. If you’re looking to leverage value in your next vehicle purchase, consider one of these vehicles. They inspect every car for safety and mechanical soundness to ensure our customers get quality vehicles. With many pre-owned vehicles having low mileage and good condition, you could find the right vehicle at a great price.

Rick Weaver Buick GMC is located at 714 W. 12th St, Erie, PA 16501.

New & Used Sales (814) 746-4355

Service (814) 746-4306

HOURS AND DIRECTIONS