Watch: Erie Auto Show returns to Bayfront Convention Center

The show must go on, snow emergency or not. Folks have the chance to see some of the hottest and newest vehicles at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Despite Erie being in a snow emergency, this did not stop folks from stopping by to check out muscle cars, classic cars, and antiques lined up along the concourse.

20 local dealers are on hand for this year’s show and ready to answer your questions.

The show ended at 6:00 p.m. Thursday night because of the weather, but is running its normal hours on Friday. Admission is $5 and kids 10 and under are free.

The show runs until Sunday.