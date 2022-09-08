The Dodge Challenger and Charger as we know them are on their way out after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is celebrating the cars’ respective runs with a collection of seven special Last Call models.

The latest are the Swinger versions of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Charger R/T Scat Pack, which represent the third and fourth installments of the collection. The previous cars were the Challenger Shakedown and Charger Super Bee. Dodge will reveal two more Last Call models through Sept. 21 before showing the final seventh model at the 2022 SEMA show, which starts Nov. 1.

The Swinger cars adopt a retro look thanks to a green exterior coupled with gold accents—on the wheels, badging, and the shaker intake in the case of the Challenger. A “Swinger” script also features on the rear fenders of both cars. The details are meant to be a nod to Dodge’s “swinging” muscle cars of the late 1960s and early ’70s.

2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger

The special touches carry over into the interiors, with features like green accent stitching, wood-like dash inlays, and a green “Swinger” badge on the dash. Both cars have seats trimmed in a combination of nappa leather and Alcantara.

The cars are based on the R/T Scat Pack versions of the Challenger and Charger, so they are powered by Dodge’s 392 cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V-8, which is good for 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. They also come exclusively with the Challenger and Charger’s wide-body option.

Production of each car will be limited to 1,000 units and ordering information will be announced in the fall. For those who miss out on one of the Last Call cars, all 2023 Challenger and Charger models will feature special goodies signifying them as the last of their kind. While this will vary from model to model, all will come with a commemorative plaque under the hood bearing the scripts “Last Call,” “Designed in Auburn Hills,” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

