Hot on the heels of the reveal of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 in April comes the reveal of the heavy-duty off-road pickup’s plusher GMC Sierra HD AT4X sibling.

Revealed on Monday in both regular and more capable AEV Edition guises, the Sierra HD AT4X is due at dealerships this fall as a 2024 model. It will join the rest of the updated 2024 Sierra HD range that benefits from more technology, performance, and luxury.

Key off-road upgrades on both Sierra HD AT4X versions include a 1.5-inch suspension lift, Multimatic’s DSSV spool-valve dampers, specific front upper and lower control arms, specific steering knuckles, an aluminum front skid plate, an enlarged steel transfer case skid plate, a rear e-locker, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory Mud-Terrain tires.

Upgrading to the AEV Edition adds parts developed in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, a company that specializes in off-road gear. These include custom steel bumpers with integrated recovery points and mounting for a winch (front only), additional steel skid plates, and unique 18-inch Salta wheels.

2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X AEV Edition

Custom touches in the cabin include an Obsidian Rush color theme, along with full-grain leather and a massage function for the front seats. The trucks also get the 2024 Sierra HD’s 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as standard, along with a 13.4-inch infotainment screen and a head-up display. The AEV Edition features the AEV logo on the front-seat head restraints and AEV-branded floor liners.

A new Off-Road mode in both trucks adjusts various vehicle settings to make things easier when tackling tough terrain. When activated, the mode adjusts elements like the ABS, traction and stability control, and the throttle and transmission.

The standard powertrain on both Sierra HD AT4X versions is a 6.6-liter V-8 with 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque, but for maximum towing GMC offers a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 with 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque. The diesel delivers a maximum towing capacity of 18,500 pounds in both off-road trucks. A 10-speed automatic is standard with both powertrains.

Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch.

Related Articles