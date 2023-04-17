Lincoln is going electric, but before that Ford’s luxury brand is updating its gas models. The 2023 Corsair already is out, and on Monday, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus broke cover at an event in New York City.

The Nautilus gets a new platform for the first time since 2012. It’s the CD2 front-drive-based architecture that’s shared with the smaller Corsair, though here it only comes with all-wheel drive. Lincoln isn’t making any claims about the platform being stiffer, but the new Nautilus is slightly larger in almost every dimension. It’s 3.2 inches longer, 1.1 inches wider, 2.0 inches taller, and its wheelbase is 2.0 inches longer.

The Nautilus also debuts a new design language for the brand, though the face has already been shown on the Zephyr sedan that’s been on sale in China since the 2022 model year. The nose starts with a Lincoln star in the middle bisected by a light bar that extends into the LED headlights, which feature an “upwing” shape. Four grille designs are available based on the model. Along the sides, the door handles are integrated into the beltline, and the Nautilus badge is part of a long trim piece that extends from the front fender far into the doors. At the rear is a full-width LED taillight bar with integrated Lincoln lettering. When drivers approach the car, a light show using the front and rear lights will welcome them. The SUV will be available in single colors or with two-tone paint schemes with black roofs.

Under the hood buyers will get a choice of two powertrains. A standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 will make 250 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. A hybrid version will use the same engine making 300 hp that will work in tandem with a 134-hp electric motor. The two power ratings don’t stack, however, and Lincoln quotes a total system output of 310 hp. The hybrid will use a CVT, while the gas engine will get a 8-speed automatic. The twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6 does not return.

The big news is on the inside, where the Nautilus gets an 11.1-inch touchscreen in front of a 48-inch full-width display that runs along the bottom of the windshield. The larger screen is actually made up of two 23.6-inch screens (which in Lincoln math add up to 48 inches) and sits about 4.5 inches tall. The touchscreen will run wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and it will allow drivers to configure three windows on the passenger side of the large screen. The left side will show speed, a tachometer, fuel level, and a navigation screen, and options for the right side include Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, a clock, and the weather, among others. Four graphic themes will be available for the large screen: Constellation, Tranquil, Engage, and Inspire. The steering wheel has a flat-top design to better allow the driver to see the large screen over the wheel.

Built-in Amazon Alexa will control some vehicle functions as well as smart home devices, and the vehicle’s digital control interface will allow for OTA updates. Revell 14- and 28-speaker audio systems will be offered.

The Nautilus will also feature Lincoln Rejuvenate, a system like Mercedes’ Energizing Comfort. It will activate the driver seat’s massage function, animations on the displays, interior lighting, and a scent to help calm drivers after a stressful day.

The Nautilus will continue to seat five and Lincoln promises best-in-class rear seat legroom.

Lincoln will outfit the Nautilus with its Co-Pilot 360 suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, automatic parking, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts with emergency braking, active lane control, rear parking sensors, an exit warning system, and a surround-view camera system. It will also be offered with the hands-free BlueCruise 1.2 driver-assist system that can operate the vehicle on nearly 200,000 miles of mapped highways in North America and perform hands-free lane changes.

The Nautilus will start around $51,000. Built in China, it will go on sale early next year.

