BMW M is close to revealing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, and it’s due for its debut on Sept. 27.

A teaser video released on Tuesday gives a taste of the XM’s throaty exhaust note, as well as the design of its light signature. Clues have already surfaced as to how the XM will look, thanks to the reveal of a concept version a year ago. Spies have also spotted camouflaged prototypes testing in the wild for the past year, and some images alleged to be official patent drawings surfaced earlier in September.

The noise in this video comes from a newly developed twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 that will serve as part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the XM. System output will be in the vicinity of 750 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque, which will make the XM the most powerful BMW road car to date. Though it’s yet to be confirmed, a tamer version of the plug-in hybrid setup could be offered in a base XM, with the 750-hp version reserved for something like an XM Competition model.

The powertrain will then filter across to more BMW vehicles, including potentially the redesigned M5 that’s also out testing. If the engineers go with BMW’s existing plug-in hybrid design, the powertrain will consist of a single electric motor sandwiched between the V-8 and the transmission.

The reveal of the XM will serve as the culmination of this year’s 50th anniversary of the M division, which launched the M4 CSL, M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, M3 Touring, and M Hybrid V8 LMDh race car this year, which previews the M division’s electric future. A redesigned M2 is also coming in October.

The XM will be built at BMW Group’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the market launch will likely take place in the first half of next year. There’s no word on pricing but as BMW M’s flagship, a base sticker in the six figures is likely.

