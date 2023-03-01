Buick has revived its Electra nameplate for a family of electric vehicles, the first member of which is the Electra E5 compact crossover destined for sale in China later this year.

Buick revealed the exterior design of the Electra E5 last December, and on Tuesday it provided a first look at the crossover’s interior. While the Electra E5 isn’t likely to reach the U.S., both its exterior and interior designs may preview what’s to come for electric Buicks sold on these shores.

The cabin design isn’t exactly groundbreaking, though the space looks like a comfortable place to be. The highlight is a 30-inch curved screen incorporating a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. A head-up display will be available.

Other technologies include wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging for smartphones, 5G connectivity, support for over-the-air updates, and Bose audio.

2023 Buick Electra E5 (China spec)

The Electra E5 measures 192.6 inches in length and has a wheelbase of 116.3 inches, making it roughly the same size as the U.S.-bound 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV. According to Buick, it will be one of the roomiest vehicles in its class.

The Electra E5 is known to use General Motors’ Ultium EV platform and battery technology, but Buick is saving specific powertrain details until closer to the market launch.

As for Buick’s U.S.-bound EVs, there will be at least two in showrooms by the end of 2024, both of them SUVs. One will have conventional proportions, while the other will sport a more coupe-like profile.

Related Articles