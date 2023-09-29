Honda on Thursday announced deals with two major charging networks in preparation for the launch of the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX electric SUVs in early 2024.

Agreements with EVgo and Electrify America will give Honda and Acura EV drivers “single-app access” to charging stations on both networks, according to a Honda press release. Prologue and ZDX owners will be able to use the HondaLink and Acura EV apps, respectively, to pay for charging, redeem credits, enroll in subscription plans, and any other necessary functions at stations on both networks, as well as their roaming partners, the release said.

2024 Honda Prologue

Customers will be able to select one of three charging packages, which will be included with a vehicle’s MSRP. Option A includes a Level 2 home charging station with a $500 installation credit, a $100 EVgo charging credit, and 60 kwh of free charging on the Electrify America network. The latter is consistent across all three packages.

The other packages shift more of the perks toward public charging. Instead of a permanent home charging station, Option B includes a portable Level 1/Level 2 charging kit (with a $250 installation credit), but a $300 credit for EVgo. Option C doesn’t include any home-charging perks, but the EVgo credit rises to $750.

Honda earlier this month also set the timeline for adopting the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector and granting customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network. The Prologue and ZDX will be equipped with Combined Charging Standard (CCS) connectors, but they will be able to charge at Supercharger stations with an adapter. NACS connectors will replace CCS in new Honda EVs starting with a new model in 2025, ushering in a new generation of Honda-developed EVs built on its e:Architecture.

2024 Acura ZDX

With these agreements with Electrify America and EVgo, plus Supercharger access, and the future, yet-unnamed network from seven automakers, Honda could truly be tapping into the vast majority of charging options for drivers.The unnamed network, which Honda is a partner in, is due to start operating around the middle of 2024.

The 2024 Honda Prologue was revealed Thursday, with 300 miles of range in its base form, starting under $50,000 not counting the federal EV tax credit. The Acura ZDX will start around $60,000, with up to a 325-mile range. Both are based on General Motors Ultium hardware, and will be manufactured by GM. Honda is also partnering with GM on a new range of affordable EVs, expected by 2027.

Honda doesn’t mention Afeela, the joint Sony-Honda EV, but it’s hard not to imagine that brand following some of the same tech.

