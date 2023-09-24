The first Ineos Grenadier SUVs for the U.S. market have started rolling off the production line, Ineos Automotive announced on Friday.

The automotive division of British chemical giant Ineos said the first U.S.-bound Grenadier—a Belstaff Fieldmaster grade finished in Scottish White—cleared the quality inspection area at the company’s factory in Hambach, France, in the past week. The factory, which once produced Smart cars, was purchased from Mercedes-Benz in early 2021 and has been producing Grenadiers for other markets since late 2022.

Ineos claims to have more than 7,000 orders for the Grenadier in the U.S., making it the company’s largest market. U.S. customer deliveries are scheduled to start in November. Canadian deliveries will follow in January. Ineos will also soon announce its first group of North American dealers, part of a planned retail and service network to be overseen from a North American headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Grenadier is being offered for the U.S. in three grades, with prices set at $71,500 for the base model and $79,190 for the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster grades. Ineos previously said the Trialmaster was aimed at professional off-roaders, while the Fieldmaster caters to more occasional off-road drivers. Both names come from the fashion brand Belstaff, which is also owned by the Ineos chemical company, and is known for rugged clothing like water-resistant waxed cotton jackets.

Ineos Grenadier starts production for U.S. – September 2023

Trialmaster models get features like electronic locking front and rear differentials, a raised air intake, an auxiliary battery, and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires. The Fieldmaster has similar mechanical upgrades, but also gets comfort features like leather upholstery, carpeted floor mats, and heated seats.

The single available powertrain is a 3.0-liter turbo-6 sourced from BMW. The engine produces 282 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, and is coupled to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case.

The Grenadier is based on a body-on-frame platform that was developed with help from Magna Steyr, the same company that manufactures the Mercedes-Benz G-Class—one of the inspirations for the Grenadier.

Ineos is only making the Grenadier as a five-door SUV right now, but the company has revealed a pickup truck version called the Quartermaster. Ineos has also confirmed plans to start production of an electric 4×4 smaller than the Grenadier in 2026.

