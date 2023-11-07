A redesigned Porsche Panamera is set to make its debut later this month, and Porsche on Tuesday provided a sneak peek at the vehicle’s interior.

The new Panamera represents the third generation of the nameplate, and while it’s more of a heavy update of the outgoing car as opposed to a true redesign, there are some innovations, particularly in the area of cabin technology.

The dash features a similar design to the one introduced in the updated 2024 Cayenne. There’s a 12.6-inch digital gauge cluster which is joined by two touchscreen displays, one in the center of the dash and serving as the infotainment hub, and the second facing the front-seat passenger and mostly serving as a media hub.

A fourth screen faces rear-seat passengers at the foot of the center console and controls features like media, navigation, and the ambient lighting. It isn’t clear whether this will be a standard or available feature. A head-up display has been confirmed by Porsche as an available item.

New Porsche Panamera’s interior

The gear selector has been moved to the dash and separates the gauge cluster from the infotainment screen, just like on the Cayenne, and the center air vents, which are electronically operated, are located on the center console. Physical controls are noticeably absent from the center console, which has allowed the designers to increase storage space. Many of the controls normally found here have been moved to the steering wheel or the infotainment screen. There are still some physical controls on the center console, like for the climate settings.

Porsche said more personalization options will be available, and that the foam padding of the seats features a new design that increases comfort.

New Porsche Panamera prototype

Underpinning the new Panamera is an updated version of Volkswagen Group’s MSB platform which debuted in the outgoing Panamera. Porsche has previously confirmed a new suspension with dual-valve dampers and a version with active dampers, plus a new dual-clutch automatic transmission, and additional plug-in hybrid powertrains with increased range.

The debut is scheduled for Nov. 24. An arrival in the U.S. as a 2024 model is likely.

Related Articles