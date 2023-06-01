Porsche on Thursday revealed a revised design for its iconic crest logo that will start appearing on the automaker’s vehicles starting in late 2023.

The basic design hasn’t changed but elements have been simplified to make 2D versions of the logo, such as those used in digital mediums, more closely match 3D versions, such as physical badges.

The gold of the logo has also taken on a darker tone, while the “Stuttgart” script in the center has been made black for the first time.

There’s still the familiar layout with a prancing horse borrowed from the city seal of Stuttgart, Porsche’s home, as well as red and black bars and antlers. The latter come from the coat of arms of the former German state Württemberg-Hohenzollern, which is now part of the state Baden-Württemberg, whose capital is Stuttgart.

Revised Porsche crest logo – June 2023

Perhaps the most dramatic change is the honeycomb-like pattern added to the red sections of the logo. The pattern is meant to signify the technical aspect of Porsche cars and has a real-world link with weight-saving technology used by the automaker.

“We have reinterpreted historical characteristics and combined them with innovative design elements such as a honeycomb structure and brushed metal,” Michael Mauer, Porsche’s design chief, said in a statement. “The result is an aesthetically ambitious arc that bridges the history and the future of the brand.”

The logo dates back to 1952. Porsche’s first sports car, the 356, was already in production for a few years at that time and management wanted a proper logo to help build brand awareness, at the urging of U.S. importer Max Hoffman. A competition among art schools was run to seek a winning design but with none of the submissions pleasing management, in-house designer Franz Xaver Reimspiess, who designed the original Volkswagen logo in 1936, came up with a logo that emphasized civic pride.

Since the first logo, revisions have been made in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994, 2008, and now in 2023. Anyone restoring an older Porsche can always find badges with the earlier designs via the Porsche Classic department.

Related Articles