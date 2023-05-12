Buyers looking for a wild SUV but still conscious about the fuel they’re burning have a new option in the form of the 2023 Rezvani Tank Hybrid Edition.

The Tank from California’s Rezvani is a rugged off-roader based on the bones of the Jeep Wrangler. It’s already available with the Wrangler’s V-6 and V-8 powertrains, as well as options that take power levels up to the 1,000-hp mark, and now it has adopted the Wrangler’s plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The setup consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a pair of electric motors that combined deliver a peak 375 hp in the Wrangler. The electric motors are powerful enough to drive the vehicle in four-wheel-drive mode without the aid of the engine, in which case up to 21 miles of electric range is possible, courtesy a 17.3-kwh battery.

Rezvani hasn’t said whether it has made any upgrades to the powertrain for Tank duty.

2023 Rezvani Tank Hybrid Edition

Rezvani has already started deliveries of the Tank Hybrid Edition. Pricing for the 2023 Tank starts at $175,000 for the base 286-hp V-6, and opting for the hybrid powertrain adds $8,500 to the sticker price. Buyers looking to reserve one are required to pay a $1,500 deposit.

Among the additional features available to Tank buyers are a thermal camera for night operations, and bullet-resistant armor protection, which includes B6 glass, Kevlar body panels, and a Kevlar fuel tank. Additional luxury is on offer as well, including leather trim for the seats and dashboard in combination with Alcantara for the headliner.

Although Rezvani in recent years has focused on the SUV segment, it hasn’t forgotten its roots. The company is currently preparing a redesign for its first model, the Ariel Atom-based Beast sports car, though timing for the new generation is uncertain.

