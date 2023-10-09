(Our Auto Expert) – In the ever-evolving world of automobiles, one trend has taken the industry by storm in recent years: plug-in hybrid technology. This transformation has not spared the SUV market, where families and adventure seekers find the perfect blend of style, space, and sustainability. Plug-in hybrid SUVs, with their combination of electric power and traditional engines, have carved out a niche for themselves, offering an attractive proposition for those looking to make eco-friendly choices without compromising on versatility. But the big question remains: Which of these electrifying SUVs can you own for under $50,000?

10. MINI Countryman PHEV – $42,700

Kicking off our list is the MINI Countryman PHEV, a recent entrant with a starting price of $42,700. With all-wheel drive and a robust 221 horsepower, it doesn’t compromise on performance. What’s more, this stylish ride takes just 2.5 hours to charge fully. Inside, you’ll be greeted with luxurious surfaces and comfortable seat upholstery. The EPA estimates an impressive 73 MPGe, with 17 miles of all-electric range, extending to 300 miles combined. Factor in generous warranties, and you’ve got a PHEV that excels in style, power, and practicality.

9. Dodge Hornet – $31,590

In 2024, Dodge plans to electrify the streets with the Hornet, its first PHEV. Combining a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine and an electric motor, it packs a punch with 288 horsepower. The R/T model, equipped with all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission, can sprint from 0 to 60 MPH in just 5.6 seconds, thanks to PowerShot mode. The Hornet’s 12.0-kWh battery will give this SUV a significant electric boost, promising an exciting driving experience.

8. Subaru Crosstrek – $36,845

Subaru is gearing up to release a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek, expected to cost around $39,800. With 148 horsepower, this rugged SUV keeps the family-friendly spirit alive. While details on warranties and electric components are scarce, this move by Subaru will undoubtedly shake up the market and put them on the map.

7. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – $39,845

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a solid contender with a starting price of around $39,800. It offers an impressive range of up to 420 miles and a remarkable 8.3 inches of ground clearance. Its regenerative braking system efficiently converts kinetic energy into electricity, allowing this SUV to glide silently through the streets. With an electric driving range that aids in achieving 64 MPGe combined, the Outlander PHEV delivers value for your money.

6. Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid – $37,300

Hyundai’s Tucson Plug-in Hybrid stands out for its balance between fuel efficiency and performance, starting at $37,300. Boasting 261 horsepower and a 13.8-kWh battery pack with 33 miles of electric-only driving, it’s a competitive choice. The Tucson Limited PHEV, at $44,560, offers even more convenience with features like remote parking assistance.

5. Kia Sorento PHEV – $49,990

The Kia Sorento PHEV offers a spacious interior and a respectable EPA-estimated 32 miles of electric-only range. With a combined fuel economy rating of 79 MPGe, it aims to please. This SUV’s extensive range of up to 460 miles and seven seats make it a practical choice, all backed by Kia’s reputation for reliability.

4. Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid – $38,690

The Kia Sportage PHEV, starting at just $38,690, offers outstanding value with impressive EPA-estimated fuel efficiency, boasting 84 MPGe and a 34-mile all-electric range. With a powerful 261-horsepower engine and a luxurious interior, it doesn’t skimp on quality or style.

3. Toyota RAV4 Prime – $42,340

Toyota’s RAV4 Prime is a force to be reckoned with, offering two PHEV models, the SE and the XSE. Both deliver an impressive MPGe of 94, starting at $42,340 and $46,210, respectively. Equipped with luxury details and a powerful 2.5L engine, these SUVs strike a balance between efficiency and performance.

2. Ford Escape PHEV – $40,500

The Ford Escape PHEV is an exhilarating choice, accelerating from 0 to 60 MPH in 7.7 seconds. Its powertrain combines a 2.5-liter engine and an electric motor to deliver 221 horsepower. With excellent safety ratings and ample cargo space, it’s a well-rounded package for $40,500.

1. Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid – $42,110

At the top of our list is the Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, priced at $42,110. It offers a 30-mile electric range and standard all-wheel drive. While its MPG might not dazzle, the powertrain’s 260 horsepower keeps it competitive. Known for its quality, the Hyundai Santa Fe proves that it can hold its own in the plug-in hybrid SUV segment.

These ten plug-in hybrid SUVs under $50,000 represent a shift toward greener driving without compromising on performance, style, or space. As the automotive industry continues to innovate, these vehicles are leading the way, promising an exciting future for eco-conscious drivers. Make your choice and join the electrifying journey towards a more sustainable tomorrow.