Be a tourist 05/03/2019

It’s time once again to be a tourist in your own backyard. JET 24 and Visit Erie have teamed up and found some events for you to check out.

Begin your weekend with a little mystery; Peek ‘N Peak is hosting a murder mystery dinner theatre event tonight. The crime-solving begins at 6:30.

Saturday, head on down to the ballpark! The SeaWolves are home and, win or lose, UPMC Park will have free fireworks after the ball game. The fun starts at 6:05pm.

And, finally, this weekend, enjoy art from more than 90 artists at the annual Beach Glass Festival. The festival begins Saturday at 10am at the Bayfront Convention Center and will wrap up on Sunday around 4pm. It will showcase a variety of sea glass art crafted by coastal artists along with other masterpieces.

Joining us is Jennifer Reed, Coordinator for the Great Lakes Coastal Arts and Beach Glass Festival…

More details:

The Beach Glass Festival will be $6 admission and is good for both days.

For more information on the event, head to relishinc.com.