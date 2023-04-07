Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s presents Taylor Mason – ventriloquist

Head down to Kellar’s Magic & Comedy Club this weekend for Taylor Mason’s quick wit, flawless delivery and polished material that made him a hit with audiences of all ages. Tickets for the show are available on their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

Jurassic Quest

You’re gonna need a bigger weekend. The world-famous, life-size dinosaurs are meticulously painted and animated to be realer-than-real. Whether you’re 3 or 103, this is a one-of-a-kind experience you’ll never forget. Find your ticket for the event online.

Downtown Art Brunch

Glass Growers Gallery, City Gallery, D’ Hopkins Denniston Gallery Fine Art and The 10|20 Collective are collaborating to bring downtown art brunches to Erie! Visit all four locations on Saturday, April 8, between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for light brunch refreshments and peruse our varied and beautiful art exhibits. More information can be found here or by calling 814-453-3758.

Spring Egg-Venture at the Erie Zoo

Hop on over to the Erie Zoo on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the Annual Spring Egg-venture sponsored by Burger King and Romolo Chocolates. Bring your kids and hop along the bunny trail where families can learn about the different kinds of animals that lay eggs, children can hunt for eggs in the Adventure Woods Playground to redeem a prize from Burger King and Romolo’s Chocolates, attend some spring-themed keeper talks and many other “egg-cellent” activities. Call 814-864-4091 or visit the Erie Zoo’s website to learn more.

Second Sunday (on Saturday!) at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Erie Art Museum with your family and loved ones. Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. This month’s event will be held on Saturday due to Easter Sunday. Call 814-459-5477 or head to their website for more information.

Easter Sunday Prime Rib Brunch at Peek n’ Peak

Celebrate Easter at Peek’n Peak’s Easter Sunday Prime Rib Brunch in Bistro 210. Each brunch offers a unique menu of seasonal favorites and fresh flavors to treat your entire family. You can find out more on their website or by calling 716-355-4141.