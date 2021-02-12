Be a tourist around town with events taking place the weekend of Feb. 12-14

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Public Ice Skating at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Public skating sessions are back! Public skating sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The price to participate in public skating is only $6 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Skate rentals are an additional $3.50 for non-members and $2.50 for members. Doors to the ice center open 30 minutes in advance prior to sessions. For more information on public skating head to Eriezoo.org or call 814-864-4091.





Snowshoe and Cross Country Skiing Clinics at Asbury Woods

Join Asbury Woods on February 6th for for clinics on both cross country skiing and snowshoeing. These clinics will teach participants the basics of cross country skiing and snowshoeing before going out and practicing on the trails. Each clinic will cover the same material so feel free to join on the date that works best for you. No prior experience is needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least six inches of show for the clinic to occur. Large groups should call to request a private program. This event costs $12 for members and $15 for non-members. The snow shoe clinics do recommend waterproof boots. The cross country skiing clinic will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the snowshoe clinic will take place at 1:30 p.m. To find out more about this event please call 814-835-5356 or visit asburywoods.org.

Virtual State Symbols at Presque Isle

What do Eastern Hemlock and the Ruffed Grouse have in common? If you don’t already know, they are two of the many state symbols that Pennsylvania has adopted over the years — and there are many others. This is a virtual event. If you are eager to find out what they are, join a park naturalist on Friday February 12th at 1 p.m. to discover more. To register for this event, click here. For more information visit Trecpi.org or call 814-833-7424.

Virtual Presque Isle and Erie Bluffs State Parks as Seen by Camera Traps

Education staff uses a variety of techniques to monitor the wild life on both Presque Isle and Erie Bluffs State Parks. Join them on February 13th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for this virtual presentation as you learn how trial cameras are used in resource management. During this presentation you will see many of the great pictures captured while using trail cameras. To register for this event please email Ray Bierbower at edbierbowe@pa.gov. This is a virtual event. To learn more about this event please visit trecpi.org or call 814-833-7424.

Kids Night Out at Asbury Woods

It’s kids night out at Asbury Woods. Kids night at the woods will include age appropriate indoor and outdoor science activities, nature exploration, and a night hike in the woods, weather permitting. Children will be grouped by age for the activities. This event is $15 for members and $18 for non- members. This event will take place at Asbury Woods on February 12th from 6 to 8:30 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit asburywoods.org or call 814-835-5356.

Oh Crepe! It’s Valentines Day – Drive Up Event

Crepes from Give A Crepe will be made fresh for you to enjoy during this event. Come to Courtyard Winery to see crepes getting made and select a wine to pair with them. Curbside pick up is also available as well. This event will take place February 13th to the 14th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Courtyard Winery. To learn more about this event, please visit courtyardwinery.com or call 814-725-0236.

GAL-entines Day Yoga

Who needs Valentine’s Day when you can focus on health and history with your closest gal pals on GALentines Day! During this time of limited social gatherings, Hagen History Center would like to invite you to a GALentines Day Yoga, Yoga with Abi; a fun virtual yoga experience the day before Valentine’s Day. Abi will lead you through an hour and fifteen minute Hatha Yoga Flow with emphasis on expanding your heart chakra beginning at 10 a.m. via Zoom. After yoga, spoil yourself with a take home box filled with sweet treats along with a 350 ml bottle of Mazza white wine. Take home boxes are available to pick up on February 12th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets sold online are only $10 for members and $15 for non-members. This event will take place on February 13th from 10 to 11:15 a.m. This is a virtual event. For more information about this event please visit www.eriehistory.org.

Great Backyard Bird Count

Join Asbury Woods for the Great Backyard Bird count. This annual national program s a great way to get into birding and to help scientists to protect native birds. The program will include a short indoor session to learn how to identify birds common to our region during the winter months along with an introduction to the Ebird app. Participants will then visit feeders and trails around the Nature Center to report bird counts as part of this citizen science effort through the Ebird app. Participants can bring their own binoculars or borrow a pair from Asbury Woods. This event will be held at Asbury Woods on February 14th from 1 to 3 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit Asburywoods.org or call 814-835-5356.