Be a tourist around town with events taking place the weekend of Feb. 19-21

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Public Ice Skating at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Public skating sessions are back! Public skating sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The price to participate in public skating is only $6 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Skate rentals are an additional $3.50 for non-members and $2.50 for members. Doors to the ice center open 30 minutes in advance prior to sessions. For more information on public skating head to Eriezoo.org or call 814-864-4091.





Snowshoe and Cross Country Skiing Clinics at Asbury Woods

Join Asbury Woods on February 6th for for clinics on both cross country skiing and snowshoeing. These clinics will teach participants the basics of cross country skiing and snowshoeing before going out and practicing on the trails. Each clinic will cover the same material so feel free to join on the date that works best for you. No prior experience is needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least six inches of show for the clinic to occur. Large groups should call to request a private program. This event costs $12 for members and $15 for non-members. The snow shoe clinics do recommend waterproof boots. The cross country skiing clinic will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the snowshoe clinic will take place at 1:30 p.m. To find out more about this event please call 814-835-5356 or visit asburywoods.org.

Erie Reptile Show and Sale

At the Erie Reptile Show and Sale you and your family will be sure to see thousands of reptiles, amphibians, and more. All under one roof! There will be tons of chances for hands on interactions. Participants will be able to ask questions directly to the breeders and also get photo opportunities. All animals and supplies are for sale at wholesale pricing for anyone looking for a great deal. Bring the whole family for a great family trip. This event will be taking place at the Erie Bank Sports park on February 21st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this event please visit their website.