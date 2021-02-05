Be a tourist around town with events taking place the weekend of Feb. 5 – 7

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Public Ice Skating at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Public skating sessions are back! Public skating sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The price to participate in public skating is only $6 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Skate rentals are an additional $3.50 for non members and $2.50 for members. Doors to the ice center open 30 minutes in advance prior to sessions. For more information on public skating head to Eriezoo.org or call 814-864-4091.

Erie Restaurant Week

This special 14 day event encourages residents to support local businesses by ordering take out or by dining in from over 20 Erie area restaurants. Participating restaurants have created special lunch and dinner menus and pricing. In addition to enjoying deliciously prepared food, those who participate in Erie Restaurant Week will have a chance to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards. To learn more about this event please visit visiterie.com/restaurant-week.

Virtual Beach Ecology

There’s a lot more to Presque Isle’s beaches than what meets the eye. There are amazing ecosystems that are often the beginning to many of life’s untold stories. To find out why, join a naturalist on Friday February 5th at 1 p.m. Admission is free and the event is suitable for all ages. This is a virtual event. To learn more please call 814-833-7424 or visit events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/virtual_beach_ecology#.YBgZe-hKiuk.

Virtual Ice Fishing

Have you ever wondered what it is like to catch a fish on the hard water? Ice that is, ice fishing! On February 6th from 10 to 11 a.m. there will be a virtual introduction to ice fishing hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). At this event, you will learn about ice fishing, ice safety, the required gear and equipment, and what species of fish can be caught while ice fishing. To register for this event send an email to Ray Bierbower at edbierbowe@pa.gov. A link will be sent in order to participate in the program via Microsoft Teams. This is a virtual event. To learn more about this event call 814-833-7424 or visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/ice_fishing#.YBgZyuhKiUk.

Lake Erie Winter Showcase

Lake Erie Speedway will host the Lake Erie Winter Showcase which also features snowmobile oval racing and more. The event takes place on Sunday, February 6th and will feature snowmobile, ATV, and UTV oval racing. The races will take place on the 1/4 mile oval racetrack. Races will be held in a variety of classes including vintage (pre-1985), single cylinder and more. Registration for this event is $30 pre-sale and $40 the day of. Make up day will be held on Saturday, February 20th. For more information on this event visit lakeeriespeedway.com. The event take place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Basics of Maple Syrup Production (At Home!)

Asbury Woods is hosting a lecture on the basics of maple syrup production. In this event, participants will learn how maple syrup was discovered, how to identify and tap a maple tree, how to process sap into syrup, and how to can the finished product. This event will be held at at the Asbury Woods Nature Center on Saturday, February 6th from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will take home a sap collecting kit for use on one tree with a reference book. This event is $20 for members and $25 for non members. For more information about this event please call 814-835-5356 or visit Asburywoods.org

Local Lovin- An Erie Pop Up Shop

Shop local and shop safely. This event is a local Valentine’s Pop Up Shoppe with a few local vendors just in time for some treats for your sweet! Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, just want to show your support for the day, well this event will have a little bit of everything available. This is a socially distanced shopping event and masks are required. The event will take place on Saturday, February 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bastion Studios. To find out more about this event visit their Facebook page.

Snow Shoe and Cross Country Skiing Clinics

Join Asbury Woods on February 6th for for clinics on both cross country skiing and snow shoeing. These clinics will teach participants the basics of cross country skiing and snow shoeing before going out and practicing on the trails. Each clinic will cover the same material so feel free to join on the date that works best for you. No prior experience is needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least six inches of show for the clinic to occur. Large groups should call to request a private program. This event costs $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. The snow shoe clinics do recommend waterproof boots. The cross country skiing clinic will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the snow shoe clinic will take place at 1:30 p.m. To find out more about this event please call 814-835-5356 or visit asburywoods.org.

From Discovery to Preservation: Lake Erie Quadrangle Shipwrecks

This is an online event that is also the first of the 2021 Speaker Series on local history. Join Lake Erie Shipwreck Enthusiast Ashley Babbitt as she hosts the presentation from the Scalliwag Room at the Babbitt Homestead where she will delve into the subject with the geography, weather, statistics, and lore of Lake Erie and what makes the Quadrangle a hot bed for shipwrecks. Jeremy Bannister from Erie Divers World will also be contributing photos and video from his dives of a few notable shipwrecks in the Quadrangle. Various methods of preservation will be presented from the discovery and documentation of this living history to how it translates as time marches on. This is a virtual event that can be found on Facebook. This event will take place on February 7th from 5 to 6 p.m.

Archery Encounters Grand Opening

A new indoor archery facility is now open at the Millcreek Mall. Come celebrate the grand opening of the new Archery Encounters location. The range features 16 lanes and targets at distances of 20, 30, 40 and 50 yards. The event will take place from February 1st to February 6th from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Millcreek Plaza #305 — 2070 Interchange Road. The event is offering free 10 minutes of shooting time with equipment. Participants also have the ability to meet the USA archery instructors/coaches and enjoy discounts on memberships. Archery Encounters is also offering leagues, classes, JOAD, private coaching and open range times. For more information about this event visit their website or call (814) 923-7093 or visit their Facebook page.

Socially Distanced Comedy Under the Clock

Come see some of the best comics from around the area for free at Voodoo Brewery. This event will be held on February 5th from 7 to 9 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and are on a first come, first served basis. To make a reservation for this event send an email to Erie@voodoobrewery.com or call during pub hours (814)520-6990. There is a $20 reservation fee per group in order to guarantee your seating. Seating can be reserved for groups of two to ten people. The reservation fee is non-refundable and will be credited towards your tables tab for the evening. While the show itself is free, reservations are not required and walk-ins are welcome the night of. However, the pub might have to turn people away or put you in the overflow section if seating is unavailable. Comedians who are scheduled to make an appearance include Anthony Morelli, Aaron Forsyth, Dan Brady, Erik Baughman, Kyle Harris, and Brittany Alexis.