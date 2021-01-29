Be a tourist around town with events taking place the weekend of Jan 29-31

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Public Ice Skating at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Public skating sessions are back! Public skating sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The price to participate in public skating is only $6 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Skate rentals are an additional $3.50 for non members and $2.50 for members. Doors to the ice center open 30 minutes in advance prior to sessions. For more information on public skating head to Eriezoo.org or call 814-864-4091.

Flat Naturalist Self-Guided Walks

Looking for something novel to do? Get outside and take a flat naturalist self-guided walk through Presque Isle State Park. Throughout the month of January, visit Presque Isle and Erie Bluffs State Parks for self-guided nature walks along designated trails. Four naturalist-designed, self-guided walks come complete with directions, suggested resting stops and nature information that will have you discovering the wonderful Winter season. Participants can register for this event by email at Smarendt@pa.gov. Signing up by email will allow each participant to receive details about each trail including their very own #FlatNaturalist to lead the way. For more information about this event visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/flat_naturalist_self-guided_walks#.yab2c-hkiuk or call 814-833-7424.

Erie Restaurant Week

This special 14 day event encourages residents to support local businesses by ordering take out or by dining in from over 20 Erie area restaurants. Participating restaurants have created special menus and pricing to offer during the event for lunch or dinner. In addition to enjoying deliciously prepared food, those who participate in Erie Restaurant Week will have a chance to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards. To learn more about this event please visit visiterie.com/restaurant-week or call 814-454-1813.

Virtual Biomimicry Basics

Mother Nature is the ultimate engineer. Many new inventions have been brought about simply because someone looked at how nature accomplished a similar design. In this event you will learn how scientists begin the process of creating new advances by looking closer at our natural world. Join a naturalist on Friday January 29th at 1 p.m. To register for this event, please email John Laskos at jlaskos@pa.gov. After you register you will be sent a link to participate in the program via Microsoft Teams. This is a virtual event that will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 814-833-7424 or visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/virtual_biomimicry_basics_8748#.YA7cXuhKiUk.