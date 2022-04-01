Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Sunday, April 3 — Arundel Cellars will be featuring The Highlife while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

PACA Presents “Between Riverside & Crazy”

A Pulitzer Prize winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. Walter “Pops” Washington has had enough. His landlord won’t leave him alone, his wife recently passed away, and the liquor store can’t keep up with his thirst. Pops’ last living relative, his son Junior, has recently moved back to Pops’ house with his girlfriend, Lulu, and his newly-sober buddy, Oswaldo. With his heels dug into the floor of his rent-controlled Riverside Drive apartment, Pops holds onto old wounds — physical and emotional — picking continually at scabs he refuses to allow to heal. Pressure reaches a boiling point when an ultimatum comes from an unlikely source, pinning Pops squarely “between Riverside and crazy.” Between Riverside and Crazy, Tony Award-nominee. You can catch this show at PACA beginning on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. This show will run until April 2. To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, click here.

All An Act presents “The Haunting of Hill House”

Dr. John Montague rents Hill House, a brooding mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil and contained ill will, hoping to cause a sensation in the field of parapsychology.

Montague, who is conducting research in supernatural phenomena, invites psychically receptive visitors to help probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess. This show will take place at All An Act Theatre on March 25 & 26 at 10 p.m. and on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, click here or call 814-450-8553.

Erie Playhouse Presents “Sweat”

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage, a Pulitzer Prize-winning collision of race, class, and friendship at a pivotal moment in America. Filled with tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of friends and coworkers who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working on the same factory floor.

But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. From the politically charged opening scene to its electrifying conclusion, Sweat boldly confronts issues of race, immigration, and the ever-slipping grip on middle-class life, all with humor and heart.

PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED, or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of event for all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks required for ages 2 and up. This show will take place on April 1st and 2nd at 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please call 814-454-2852 or visit their website.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters will be home at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend to take on the Hamilton Bulldogs on April 1 and the Kitchener Rangers on April 2 and 3. April 1 is happy hour giveaway. Saturday, April 2 is the 25th anniversary. April 3 is Kids Takeover Night. For more information or to purchase tickets check out the Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Ryan Edwards and Garrett Thomas

Ryan’s brain had always worked differently, and growing up he was able to watch the world’s top performers and break down how their illusions and demonstrations were done! When he couldn’t, he learned. He craved understanding and worked hard to improve at his craft. He combined that passion with his ability to read people and started performing his own style of magic and mentalism. Now, after 20 years in the art, Ryan is regarded as one of the best thinkers and performers of Magic and Mentalism in the World! He has used his skills to consult and/or perform on tv shows on NBC, the CW, Tru Tv, the Syfy Network, the Space Network, Yes TV and CHCH. Garrett Thomas thinks differently. His magic is real, not borne of a purchased kit and rehearsed, but discovered on his own. He’s “a magician’s magician,” a real-life wizard whom even the finest and most practiced in the field of magic study for clues. Magic is Garrett’s passion, path and art. It is the filter through which he perceives and lives his life.

He’s an inventor, creating new concepts and principles by looking at the world and finding magic in it. As an internationally recognized sleight-of-hand magician, his art comes from a lifetime of problem solving. Being dyslexic, he learned early to think things through in a different way, in order to find a path where there was none. Crossing paths with Garrett Thomas is like an encounter with a unique and talented soul. His understanding of how perception works, the human body, and psychology allow him to “create a moment,” an experience of something you can’t explain, yet will always remember. Garrett has performed across his home state of New York, around the country, including at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, in Canada and overseas. He has been a regular writer and consultant to David Blaine since 2003, performed for many celebrities, consulted other magicians, and in 2020 won the top prize on the TV show Penn & Teller: Fool Us. You can catch these two acts at Kellar’s on April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Erie Philharmonic Presents Music of the Cathedral

Welcome to the first concert of four ensembles of the Erie Philharmonic choruses. The Philharmonic Chorus, the Philharmonic Chamber Choir, the Junior Philharmonic Chorus, and the Youth Chorale will each perform individually and join in on various combinations, culminating with a grand finale of all four groups singing together. This event is free and open to the public and can be found at the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant on West 7th Street. This concert will take place on April 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants who are ages five and older are required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event, or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours upon arrival. Masks are highly recommended for this event but not required as long as Erie County is not in a high community level of transmission. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Meow Maste A Cat Yoga Experience

Join the Purista Cat Cafe for their first-ever Cat Yoga Experience. This event is lead by registered Yoga Instructor Amy Vanscoter. This 90 minute session includes one hour of yoga, plus extra time for participants to hang out with adorable kitties. Admission for this event also includes a regular hot tea or house brewed coffee after the session. Children ages 10-13 must be accompanied by an adult. This event will take place on April 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn more about this event by calling 814-835-5356 or by visiting their website.