Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Spring Campfire Hike

Enjoy a peaceful evening on the trails of Asbury Woods during a guided night walk followed by a fireside treat in the picnic shelter. Dress for the weather and be prepared for muddy trails. Learn more on Asbury Woods’ website.

Erie Beer Fest

Head downtown to BrewErie at Union Station for the 2023 Erie Beer Fest on Saturday, April 15! You can learn more about the event by heading online.

Super Science Saturday

Join the Penn State Behrend STEM Leaders for Super Science Saturday – a day for science, technology, engineering and math for kids in grades 4th, 5th and 6th grades on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Registration is required and can be done on their website.

Spring Craft and Gift Festival

Get ready for spring at this year’s Spring Craft & Gift Festival. This year’s show provides a great opportunity for you to redecorate your home with a one-of-a-kind handmade craft item or fill your Mother’s Day shopping list. You can learn more about the festival here.

Kellar’s presents John Mulrooney-comedian

John Mulrooney is a stand-up comic with thirty years of experience on stage, television and radio. John is a native New Yorker who made his mark in Hollywood by hosting several nationally syndicated television shows. John has appeared on Comedy Tonight, the Late Show, and Comic Strip Live, HBO, Showtime, A&E and Comedy Central. Tickets are available on their website.

Erie Philharmonic presents Troupe Vertigo

The conclusion of the Philharmonic’s 2022-23 Pops season ends with Troupe Vertigo, a group of expert circus performers who have collaborated with numerous national and international symphonies. Troupe Vertigo will bring a custom, ensemble-based show where the high-caliber cirque acts are woven together seamlessly with each unique musical selection. View their schedule here.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Cheer on the SeaWolves for their home opening weekend vs the Altoona CurveQ Friday, April 14, is poster giveaway, Saturday, April 15, is Jackie Robinson Day and Sunday, April 16, is Family Fun Day. Find your tickets online.

Drop In and Discover: Filtration Station

Come to Asbury Woods to discover more about water and the filtering done to make it safe to use! Find out more information on this event on Asbury Woods’ website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features Rankin & Schel this Sunday. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.