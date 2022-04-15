Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Jurassic Quest

The classic indoor adventure is back. Jurassic Quest and the skyscraping dinosaurs bring supersized family fun. Only at this event can you get up close to life-size, realistic, animatronic dinosaurs and ancient ocean dwellers. This event will take place at the Bayfront Convention Center on April 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.

Erie Zoo Animals are the Artists Sale

This weekend at the Erie Zoo, you can purchase artwork created by most of your favorite zoo animals. Stop on by the zoo stage to look through their gallery of artwork. Prices begin at $5 and up depending on the size of the art. The zoo will have canvases, framed and matted artwork, pottery, travel mugs, ceramics, magnets, keychains, necklaces, ornaments and more. This event runs Friday, April 15 & Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members receive 10% off their purchase with their card. Enter through the Education Entrance (tiger-striped door) to just visit the show. No admission required. To learn more about this event click here or call the zoo at 814-864-4091.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters are back at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend. On April 15, the Otters will take on the Windsor Spitfires beginning at 7 p.m. Then the Otters will return on April 17 at 7 p.m. for their final home game of the season as they take on the Hamilton Bulldogs. April 17 is also Fan Appreciation Night. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets please call 814-455-7779 or visit their website.

WWE Main Event

The undisputed WWE Universal Championship match comes to the Erie Insurance Arena on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. This event will feature matches between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, the RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match, Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins. For more information on this event or to purchase tickets please visit Erie Events website.

Erie Zoo Spring Egg-Venture Hunt

Get ready to hop into spring with the Erie Zoo. Hop on over to the zoo on April 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual Spring Egg-Venture Egg Hunt. Children ages 12 and under may participate in the physical egg hunt and turn in their eggs for prizes. After the egg hunt you can get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny in the Children’s Zoo, make colorful sand art in the Classroom, and take home a spring coloring page!

This year we will also be handing out bunny ears to the first 150 children through the gates and offering a family oriented scavenger hunt that can be completed and turned into the Gift Shop for a chance to win the ultimate Erie Zoo Easter Basket. The Egg Hunt is included with regular Zoo admission and is free for Erie Zoo Members. The hunt will go on rain, snow, or shine! For more information on the event please call 814-864-4091 or visit the zoo’s website.

Bits with the Bunny

Celebrate Spring with the expERIEnce Children’s Museum. Follow the Bunny Trail through the Museum to expERIEnce all that the Easter Bunny has in store. On the trail you will find an Easter egg hunt, painted tattoos, a bunny-inspired art project and an Easter science experiment, as well as refreshments and even a visit from the Easter bunny with photo opportunities. Payment for this event is due at the time of registration. Pre-registration is required for this event. The event will take place on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with three different sessions to choose from. For more information please visit their website or call 814-453-3743.

Harley Davidson of Erie Egg Hunt

It’s the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Harley Davidson of Erie. This event will take place on April 16 at noon over at their location on West 12th Street. You can learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 814-838-1356.

Spring Fling at the Land Lighthouse

Can you drop an egg from the top of the Land Lighthouse without cracking it? Join the Land Lighthouse for an egg drop and egg hunt at the Erie Land Lighthouse to ring in Spring. The day will begin with an Easter egg hunt on the grounds of the lighthouse. The egg drop contest will then follow the egg hunt. This event is free and open to the public and will take place on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Land Lighthouse. For more information on this event please visit their website.

Easter Brunch at the Sheraton

Hop on over to the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel for their Easter Brunch on April 17. This brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for the holiday inspired menu. To learn more about this event or to make a reservation, check out their Facebook page or call 814-240-7263.

Easter Brunch at the Peek

Celebrate Easter at Peek’n Peak’s delicious Holiday Brunch in Bistro 210. Each brunch offers a unique menu of seasonal favorites and fresh flavors to treat your entire family. Seating’s begin at 11:00 A.M., last seating at 5:30 P.M. Reservations are required by calling (716) 355-5111. Learn more about this event by checking out their website.