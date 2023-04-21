Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s presents Kevin Downey Jr.-comedian

Comedian, columnist Kevin Downey, Jr. has been recently labeled, “refreshingly bizarre” by fellow comedian Joe Mulligan. He can be heard on The Bob and Tom Show, Sirius, and XM Satellite radio regularly. He’s been on Comedy Central, What Not to Wear, and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy where he got a much-needed haircut, and he has appeared on America’s Got Talent. Tickets are available on their website or call 814-461-0911 for more.

DramaShopOne Act Festival

A logical progression from THE BLUE BOWL MONOLOGUES, and THE DRAMASHOP SHORTS FESTIVAL, Dramashop will launch their BIENNIAL DRAMASHOP ONE ACT FESTIVAL, featuring short plays written, directed and performed by local artists. Learn more by heading here.

PACA presents: SPOOKS

It’s 1986, and mad dogs are terrorizing Erie’s east side. The Skowronski sisters have gathered for a blessing of the family home, but… A ghostly presence disrupts the ceremony and demands an airing of the family’s “horrible secret”. The sisters’ dilemma: Just exactly whose horrible secret is it? — SPOOKS is written by local playwright Richard Boler. Find your tickets by heading to PACA’s website.

Presque Isle Light Station Tour

Tour the Presque Isle Light Station and climb the tower. Partake in a special presentation of seldom-seen Light Station artifacts and replicas and much more! Find out more information by calling 814-833-7424.

72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500. Tickets are available online or by calling 814-725-3303.

Corry Celebrates Trails Day

Refreshments, live music, games, raffles, and vendors at the American Legion Post 365 Pavilion and plenty of fun for the whole family along the trail! Learn more on their Facebook page.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features The Highlife this Sunday, April 23. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.

Erie Runners Club 2.2 or 4.4 Tutu Run

We’re back; it’s a TUTU Run at Presque Isle! Choose from the 2.2 mile walk/run OR the 4.4 mile run. Tutus are encouraged but not required. Awards for the top three finishers in each race and a cash award for best tutu: male & female. More information can be found online.