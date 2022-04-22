Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Dramashop Presents Eurydice

In EURYDICE, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story. You can catch this show at the Renaissance Center on April 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. Check out their website for more information or to purchase tickets.

Earth Day Plant and Craft at TREC

Join park naturalists at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center for story and planting activities plus a discussion about the importance of Earth Day and taking care of our planet. This event is designed for kids, however all participants are welcome. You can register for this event and learn more by calling 814-833-7424.

Erie Seawolves Baseball

The Erie Seawolves are back in action this weekend at UPMC Park as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Friday, April 22 is School Spirit Fundraising Day. Saturday, April 23 is a Seawolves flag giveaway. Sunday, April 24 is Family Fun Day. The games on April 22 will begin at 6:05 p.m. The game on April 23 & 24 will begin at 1:35 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about these games please call 814-456-1300 or check out their website.

Erie Playhouse presents “Tick, Tick, Boom”

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick, Boom. This autobiographical musical, by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Jonathan Larson, is the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his thirtieth birthday. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, but Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. This exhilarating, funny, and moving work by the late Larson will speak to anyone who’s ever gotten lost on their way to finding their dreams. This show does include adult language. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours is required. Masks are strongly suggested for anyone ages two and up. This show will take place on April 22 & 23 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about these shows please call 814-454-2852 or visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Pete Lee

Pete Lee was the first standup comedian to get a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it resulted in him appearing on the show three times in the last year. This happened after Jimmy personally attended one of Pete’s live shows in NYC and immediately invited him on the show. Pete’s joyful humor comes from his Midwestern roots. Raised in Janesville, WI by divorced parents and a 19-inch television, he was destined to pursue a career in entertainment. In 2005, Pete flew to New York to make his television debut on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and the taping went so well that he decided to move to NYC. Soon after moving to NYC, he was selected to perform at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, where he was voted a standout performer. In 2008 Pete made his network television debut performing on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, finishing as a semi-finalist. That same year, he made his television acting debut on the CBS Soap Opera As The World Turns. At the end of 2008, he shot his own Comedy Central Half Hour Special, which earned him a cult following at comedy clubs, and the opportunity to perform over the next ten years at 500 colleges across the country. In 2010 Pete began producing and editing his own shows for the Internet which led to getting his own web show on MSN.com called New York Minute:30. His web shows attracted the attention of television talent scouts and in 2012 he was hired to be a writer and cast member on FUSE TV’s Video on Trial and the NFL Network’s Top 10’s. In 2013, Pete was hired as a cast member on VH1’s Best Week Ever, where he was a writer and cast member for three seasons. That same year, he made his late night television debut on CBS’s Late Show with David Letterman. Currently, Pete is a cast member of TruTV’s Greatest Ever and he hosts his own segment on Nickelodeon’s Nick Toons, in co-ordination with the NFL, called NFL Rush. He’s also a regular on TruTV’s Comedy Knockout and Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. Additionally, showing off his writing versatility, he was hired by the Duck Dynasty folks to be a writer/producer, and he helped develop the hit Duck Dynasty spin-off Going Siral. He also starred in a documentary titled I Need You to Kill that is now available on iTunes and Amazon. Most recently, Pete became a writer/cast member on the hit show This Week at the Comedy Cellar on Comedy Central, where he can be seen every Friday night at 11pm ET. Pete just moved to Los Angeles, California, and he launched a new podcast titled Snugglestorm, mostly as a vehicle to sit down with LA comics and make new friends in California. But he’ll be visiting his old New York friends often, because Jimmy Fallon officially named him a regular on The Tonight Show. If you haven’t heard of Pete Lee yet, prepare to tell other people. You can catch Lee at Kellar’s on April 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets, please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Erie Station Dinner Theatre presents “Murder on the Menu”

Artemus Ward, head of the lucrative family publishing business, falls face first into his mashed potatoes, revealing a knife in his back. Luckily Dr. Bullfinger, an over-eager, newly elected county coroner, was dining at the restaurant and is eager to lead an investigation… and give herself a career boost in the process! It’s hard to say who did it considering everyone has a motive. Reginald, heir to the business? Major, who wrote the company’s bestseller but hasn’t received his royalties? Alexis, four-time widow of husbands who died at the dinner table? The destitute nephew, Bernie, from the mailroom? Or Eileen Morrow, a backstabbing attorney? This show will take place at the Erie Station Dinner Theatre on April 23 at 5:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2:30 p.m. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets please visit their website.

Asbury Woods Trail Clean-Up

You can help give back to Asbury Woods on April 23. Asbury Woods is hosting a trail clean up from 10 a.m. until noon. Help Asbury Woods care for their trails by picking up trash, sticks, and other debris. For more information on this event please call 814-835-5356 or visit their website.

Erie Earth Day

Erie is coming together for the 52nd Celebration of Earth Day & finding out ways to “Invest in our Planet” for a sustainable future for all. This event will take place April 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Perry Square Stage. To learn more about how you can participate check out their Facebook page.

Annual Spring Beach Cleanup at Presque Isle

Help keep Presque Isle healthy. Come to the Rotary Pavilion between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on April 23. At this location you will sign in, receive bags, gloves, and a location to clean. Lunch will be included in this event and no registration is needed. To learn more about this event please call 814-833-7424.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Sunday, April 14 — Arundel Cellars will be featuring Jessie and Erika while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.