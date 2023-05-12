Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Mother’s Day at the Erie Zoo

This Sunday mothers are being celebrated throughout the world for being kind and loving caregivers that they are! Bring your mother, grandmother, or stepmother to the zoo to celebrate their day! All mother figures will receive half-off admission. Learn more on the zoo’s website or by calling 814-864-4091.

Festival of the Birds

The 2023 festival features field trips to all the hotspots and workshops for every level. good food, great camaraderie, a welcome reception on Friday evening with music and fun; lots of friendly helpful people and a small ticket auction. You can learn more information by heading here or calling 814-833-7424.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Head on down to UPMC Park this weekend for some SeaWolves baseball as they take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels! Friday is the first fireworks night of the season, Saturday is the lavender K Cancer jersey giveaway and Sunday features a special Mother’s Day brunch. Tickets are available here or by calling 814-456-1300.

Tea-rrific Tea Tasting at the Hagen History Center

Relax and enjoy a true tea tasting: white tea, black tea and oolong tea along with finger sandwiches and scones from Cafe 7-10 and a bit of history about each unique loose-leaf tea that will be served. More information can be found online or by calling 814-454-1813.

Drop in and Discover: Brilliant Birds

Brilliant Birds: Feather friends can be found all over the world, so why not see if you can invite some to your own backyard? Learn how to make a treat to help encourage birds to stop on by and learn more about some common birds here in Pennsylvania. Find out more by going online or calling 814-835-5356.

Glenwood Flea

The Glenwood Flea is a shopping experience fusion of both artisan creations and second-hand goods, offering a unique flea market experience to the Erie area. The Flea takes place at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center and offers the Glenwood neighborhood and greater Erie community a one-of-a-kind local shopping experience. Learn more online or by calling 814-864-4091.

Downtown Art Brunch

Visit all 4 locations: Glass Growers Gallery, City Gallery, D’ Hopkins Denniston Gallery Fine Art, and The 10|20 Collective on Saturday, May 13, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for light brunch refreshments and peruse our varied and beautiful art exhibits! More information can be found here or by calling 814-453-3758.

Erie Philharmonic Symphonic Concert “Mozart’s Requiem”

Closing out the symphonic season is one of the most loved concertos for the piano, Mozart’s Requiem. With dazzling virtuosity, finger power, and moments of touching introspection, this concerto demands everything of the soloist, and Adam Golka is up to the task. the night will also include a touching tribute to the people of Ukraine, who have struggled now for over a year to maintain their freedom and regain the fragile peace they once knew. Tickets are available on their website.

Spring Drift MatsErie

Spring MatsErie is presented by Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste. This event is three days of drifting plus Round #1 of the Great Lakes Pro-AM Series that is sanctioned by Formula Drift. Learn more on the speedway’s website or call 814-725-3303.

Second Sundays at the Erie Art Museum

Drawing at the Museum: Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each month features different art-making activities for families and loved ones. Learn more online or by calling 814-459-5477.

Second Saturday Community Art Celebration

Spend a morning doing creative activities at the Neighborhood Art House. We will have face painting, a collaborative chalk mural and a surprise activity. Our 5K Art & Sole run/walk is taking place concurrently, so there will be lots of energy and enthusiasm around the Art House. You can learn more about this event online.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features Jeremy Jaeger this Sunday, May 14. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.