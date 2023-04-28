Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s presents Doc Dixon – Comedy Magician

For more than 25 years Doc Dixon has performed for clubs, resorts and corporate events across the country, and now he’s heading to Erie this weekend! Find tickets for his show at Kellar’s by heading to their website or by calling 814-461-0911.

Coffee and Chocolate Festival

A celebration of all things coffee and chocolate related… and then some! Festival attendees will sample a variety of coffee roasts and styles, along with a multitude of decadent chocolate-themed sweets from local and surrounding area businesses. Join local coffee shops, gourmet roasters, artisan chocolatiers, bakeries, wineries and more at Peek’n Peak’s Coffee and Chocolate Festival! Go online or call 716-355-4141 for more information.

Glenwood Flea

The Glenwood Flea is a shopping experience fusion of both artisan creations and second-hand goods, offering a unique flea market experience to the Erie area. The Flea takes place at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center and offers the Glenwood neighborhood and greater Erie community a one-of-a-kind local shopping experience. Learn more online or by calling 814-864-4091.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Head on down to UPMC Park for some SeaWolves action this weekend as they face-off against the Portland Sea Dogs. Saturday is SeaWolves Division Champs Flag giveaway; Friday, April 28, and Sunday, April 30, is C Wolf Reading Day. Tickets are available here or by calling 814-456-1300.

PACA presents: SPOOKS

It’s 1986, and mad dogs are terrorizing Erie’s east side. The Skowronski sisters have gathered for a blessing of the family home, but… A ghostly presence disrupts the ceremony and demands an airing of the family’s “horrible secret”. Tickets are available for “SPOOKS” online.

DramaShopOne Act Festival

A logical progression from The Blue Bowl Monologues, and The Dramashop Shorts Festival, Dramashop will launch their Biennial Dramashop One Act Festival, featuring short plays written, directed and performed by local artists. Find out more by going to their website.

Wonders of Wetlands

Wetlands are busy places this time of year! They serve as nurseries for many types of animals. Use nets, microscopes and other tools to find some of these critters. How many wonders will you see? Find out more by going online or calling 814-835-5356.

Mushroom Discovery Hike

Join local mushroom hunters as they share how to identify a wide range of fungi while strolling the Asbury Woods property on April 30 — led by Dr. Matthew Gacura from Gannon University. Asbury Woods does not allow harvesting, so be ready to enjoy the hunt and take home only memories and photos. Learn more by going online or calling 814-835-5356.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Arundel Cellars’ free concert series features The Cillbillys this Sunday, April 30. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at the concert. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on the Arundel Cellars website or by calling (814) 725-1079.