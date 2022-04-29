Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Dramashop presents Eurydice

In EURYDICE, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story. You can catch this show at the Renaissance Center on April 29 through May 1 at 8 p.m. Check out their website for more information or to purchase tickets.

Erie Playhouse presents “Tick, Tick, Boom”

Update: Performances on April 29 & 30 are cancelled because a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. Performances scheduled for Sunday, May 1, will proceed as scheduled.

Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick, Boom. This autobiographical musical, by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Jonathan Larson, is the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his thirtieth birthday. His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, but Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. This exhilarating, funny, and moving work by the late Larson will speak to anyone who’s ever gotten lost on their way to finding their dreams.

This show does include adult language. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 72 hours is required. Masks are strongly suggested for anyone ages two and up. This show will take place all weekend at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about these shows please call 814-454-2852 or visit their website.

Gallery Night

A citywide celebration of art. The Erie Art Museum is the hub for all things Gallery Night! Come experience the debut of Narcissus, an interactive project from Erie Art Company and Noodlefish. They will have a cash bar, and light refreshments from Herb and Honey will be provided. Enjoy some music with DJ Amy Sas and McKenzie Sprague. Also on display are pieces from The Documentary Works, Béatrice Lebreton, Paula Garrick Klein, John Eric Steiner, and more! Meet some of the artists featured in the 99th annual Nicole & Harry Martin Spring Show in the historic Old Customs House. Admission is free for members and $3 for non-members. Ask us about membership options! Entrance found on East 5th Street. You can find more information on this gallery night including vendors and locations on the Erie Art Museum’s website. Gallery Night will be held on April 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-459-5477.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Michael Misko

Part magician. Part actor. All entertainer. Michael is an internationally award-winning magician whose performances have literally taken him around the world! With an education in theatre, Michael’s greatest asset is the ability to combine sleight of hand technique and theatrical motivation to form a seamless evening of inspired, skilled and entertaining magic. In 2015, Michael’s two loves combined; he was hand-picked to create the role of the “Magic Maker” in the World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz’s Magic To Do onboard Princess Cruises.

The following January, Princess embarked on an industry first and invited the original cast of Magic To Do to record the Original Cast Album; this is unparalleled in the cruise ship industry. The album can be purchased on iTunes or Amazon. Currently, Michael continues his work on cruise ships, as well as numerous corporate trade shows, weddings, restaurants and private functions. You can catch Michael at Kellar’s on April 29 & 30 at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

City Nature Challenge

Get outside with Asbury Woods on April 29 through May 2 during the City Nature Challenge. This international community science event challenges individuals to explore the biodiversity around us. Everyone is welcome to participate in this event. All you need to do is download the free iNaturalist app from either the App Store or Play Store on your smartphone or tablet. You will then create an account, go outside and start exploring. INaturalist can be used all year round to identify all sorts of plant and animal species anywhere in the world. In addition, by making observations in the app, participants will be contributing to a global wildlife database that scientists can use to inform their research. For more information on this event please check out Asbury Woods website or call 814-835-5356.

Erie Phil Presents “Star Wars- A New Hope”

The Erie Philharmonic continues in grand cinematic style with the imagination of director George Lucas and the brilliance of composer John Williams. It’s the film that launched a movie dynasty: Star Wars: A New Hope. You remember the race to destroy the Death Star with Luke, Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C3PO and R2D2, but you have never experienced the film quite like this. The Erie Philharmonic will play the sumptuous and dramatic score to Star Wars live, in synchronization with a viewing of the original film with all its dialogue, action and sound effects. It’s a musical-cinematic experience for the ages, in a galaxy not so long ago and not so far away. This show will take place on April 30 at 8 p.m., and May 1 at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this event please visit the Erie Philharmonic’s website or call 814-455-1375.

Healthy Kids Day

Join the Glenwood Residential and Recreational Region for a day full of creative, healthy, fun, and recreational activities on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This self-guided event will have participants weaving their way through activities. Most of the activities can be done on your own throughout the summer in Glenwood. This event will be hosted by Glenwood’s recreational destinations. They will also be teaming up with community organizations for even more fun. Healthy Kids Day is free and open to the public. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Arbor Day Festival

Join the Inner City Neighborhood Art House on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an Arbor Day Festival. There will be many exciting activities and giveaways. There will be a tree giveaway provided by the ReLeaf initiative, tree plantings at neighboring art and event space 1020 Collective.

This event will also include a demonstration on woodworking, pruning, and mushroom growing, as well as crafts for kids provided by the Neighborhood Art House and members of the Urban Forest Committee. For more information on this event visit their Facebook page or call 814-455-5508.

Along the Garden Path Garden Tours

Visit Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming. The gardens are constantly changing throughout the season. Goodell Gardens offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about the many facets of horticulture. This event will take you along the garden path at a relaxing pace. This event will take place on May 1 at 1 p.m. For more information on this event please check out their website or call 814-734-6669.

Drag Brunch Event

Head over to The Zone Dance and Night Club for their first Drag Brunch taking place on May 1. The event will begin at noon and tickets are sold in advance at $30 a person. A ticket to the show includes brunch by LaBella, admission to the show, and a pitcher of mimosas. This is also a non-smoking event. You can learn more about this event by visiting their Facebook page or by calling 814-452-0125.