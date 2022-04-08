Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

All An Act presents “The Haunting of Hill House”

Dr. John Montague rents Hill House, a brooding mid-Victorian mansion known as a place of evil and contained ill will, hoping to cause a sensation in the field of parapsychology.

Montague, who is conducting research in supernatural phenomena, invites psychically receptive visitors to help probe the secrets of the old house and to draw forth the mysterious powers that it is alleged to possess. This show will take place at All An Act Theatre on March 25 & 26 at 10 p.m. and on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, click here or call 814-450-8553.

Erie Playhouse Presents “Sweat”

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage, a Pulitzer Prize-winning collision of race, class, and friendship at a pivotal moment in America. Filled with tremendous heart, Sweat tells the story of friends and coworkers who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working on the same factory floor.

But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. From the politically charged opening scene to its electrifying conclusion, Sweat boldly confronts issues of race, immigration, and the ever-slipping grip on middle-class life, all with humor and heart.

PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED, or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of event for all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks required for ages 2 and up. This show will take place on April 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. and April 10th at 3 p.m. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please call 814-454-2852 or visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Luca Bohn

Lucas Bohn is energetic with an edge. The perfect blend of schoolboy charm and bad-boy charisma, his comedy is both smart and audacious. Known as the little guy who generates big laughs, Lucas has shared the stage with Dave Chapelle, Jimmy Fallon, and Pablo Francisco. He placed runner-up in the Magners Comedy Festival and was awarded Best of the Fest at the Detroit Comedy Festival.

In addition to performing on stage, Lucas does voice-overs and has been featured on PBS, CBS, and Coastal Today. In 2013, Lucas was nominated Comedy Performer of the Year by Campus Activities Magazine. A bad boy with a good heart, Lucas has performed for charities and fundraisers such as Childhelp, Habitat for Humanity and the George Washington Medical Center. Lucas also dedicates time to supporting our troops by working with The Comics on Duty World Tour. Lucas’ high-energy shows and hilarious impersonations make him an instant hit. With a supersize stage presence and the swagger of guys twice his size, Lucas is a comedic force to be reckoned with. You can catch Bohn at Kellar’s on April 8th and 9th at 8 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit their website.

Erie SeaWolves home opener

It’s opening weekend for the Erie SeaWolves as they open the 2022 season at home against the Akron RubberDucks. Friday, April 8 is the home opener and first pitch will take place at 6:05 p.m. Opening night is presented by Plyler Entry Systems. Opening night will also include a magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

The games on April 9 & 10 will begin at 1:35 p.m. The April 9 game will also include a poster schedule giveaway, presented by Delta Sonic for the first 1,000 fans. After the game on April 10 is Family Fun Day where there will also be catch on the field. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Erie Philharmonic presents “Mary Poppins” In Concert Live to Film

In April, the most supercalifragilisticsxpialidocious Mary Poppins comes to Erie on a huge-screen, high definition projection of the original Disney classic film. This film will include live music from the Erie Philharmonic.

Don’t miss one of two performances of Mary Poppins with the Erie Philharmonic on April 9 at 8 p.m., and April 10 at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets check out their website or call 814-455-1375.

Lake Erie National Cheer and Dance Championships

One of the largest cheer and dance events in the region returns April 9-10, as Champion Cheer Central hosts its annual Lake Erie National Cheer and Dance Championships! Hosted at Erie Insurance Arena, this annual national event will see top cheer and dance athletes throughout the Great Lakes and Northeast regions compete. Music, lights and energy abound as you cheer on your favorite teams! For more information on this championship please call 814-454-1000 or visit their website.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie Microbrew Fest – In a Can

The Erie Microbrew Festival is coming to you. This year the festival is “in a can.” In addition to helping out WQLN PBS NPR, participants will receive a party box with everything they need to have their own socially distanced festival. Participants will receive a mixed six pack of local beer from Lake Erie Ale Trail members and two cans of limited release, one of a kind, never brewed before “Erie Micro Brew Fest In A Can” Pepperoni Ball Smoked West Coast IPA brewed by Erie Brewing. That’s eight beers in total. The event also includes a festival t-shirt, festival pint glass, Luminary Pepperoni Balls, Beer Festival pub style opener and other great items. Sales end on April 9 or while supplies last. All purchases support WQLN PBS NPR. This festival will take place on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about this event check out WQLN’s website or call 814-864-3001.