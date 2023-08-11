Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

St. Paul’s Italian Festival

Enjoy pasta fagioli and spaghetti dinners, music, a procession through Little Italy, and more. The event is free admission. Learn more about the Italian Fest here.

Red, Blue and White: 150 Years at the Light

Enjoy music from Tennessee Back Porch, great food, yard games, prize draws, and sunset views of Lake Erie while supporting Presque Isle Lighthouses. Event details are available online.

30th Annual Pride Picnic

The 30th annual Pride Picnic is free and open to the public. Food will be served from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details say you can bring a dish to share if you like. Find out more online.

Pride Day at Waldameer Park

End your Pride picnic Weekend with unlimited rides and slides. We’ve reserved Coaster 1, Pavilion this year; so you’re welcome to take a break from the fun to relax in the shade and eat or use the grills there to cook up something tasty. Learn more here!

Arts and Vegan Fest

Enjoy three days of food, arts, fresh produce, music, and community gathering at the 10/20 Collective’s Arts and Vegan Fest! Details can be found on their website.

Boutique Nights in Downtown Erie

The second Friday of the month from June through September join The Shops at 5th & State for a special evening of art, entertainment, and shopping in our vibrant community. The sidewalks will be lined with local talent, artists, and art demonstrations. Learn more information online.

Felines and Wines

An evening full of wine tasting, entertainment, and exploration on Friday, August 11. Imagine… you get to experience late-night access to the Erie Zoo, where you and your friends can enjoy local wines while watching big cat training demonstrations, listening to live music, and filling up delicious food from local food trucks. Event details can be found here.

Second Sundays at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each month features different art-making activities for families and loved ones. Additional event details can be found on the museum’s website.

In All Seriousness presents “Maui Mayhem”

In this show, it’s Luau Night at the Medvale Country Club, and the sixth (and possibly final) event of the club’s year-long “Survivor Medvale” contest! There are just four contestants left and they will battle for the right to survive crazy events, Hawaiian style. Can you help lei down the law and find the guilty party before they are all voted off the island? Tickets are available online.

Farm Heritage Days in North East

Celebrate farming & agriculture with a market, tractor show, live music, petting zoo, line dancing lessons and more! Plus performances by Axe Women Loggers of Maine, a team of world-champion choppers, sawyers, logrollers and axe throwers! More information is available on the North East Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Summer Days at Port Farms

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias during Summer Days at Port Farms (formerly known as The Flower Festival). Their Summer Days season includes different events every weekend. Find out more on their website.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Friday night’s film is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the movie beginning at 8 p.m. All Family Movie Night tickets are general admission with seating available in the 100-level at UPMC Park and in the outfield grass. Tickets are available on the SeaWolves’ website.

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features instructional drum circles by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World at 4 p.m. and one local band at 6 p.m. each Sunday starting July 9 and culminating on August 13. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. This week is The Groove. More information is available online.

Glenwood Flea

The Glenwood Flea is a shopping experience fusion of both artisan creations and second-hand goods, offering a unique flea market experience to the Erie area. The event is $2 per person and free to anyone under the age of 13. The Glenwood Flea takes place at the Fabrizio Ice Center. For more information check out the Fabrizio Ice Arena website.

Note: The website states the July 29, August 12, & August 26 dates have been canceled.