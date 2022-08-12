Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

814 Concert Series

The 814 Concert Series features one local band each Sunday at 6 p.m. starting July 10 and culminating on 814 Day, August 14. The series will take place in three East Side parks and three West Side parks. All concerts are free and open to the public. The concert on August 7 will feature Drum Circle by One World Tribe – Rhythms of the World from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and then Mambo from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website.

Erie Playhouse Presents “Kinky Boots”

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots will take the stage on July 29. Inspired by true events, this smash-hit musical tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. You can catch this show at the Erie Playhouse on August 5,6 & 7 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this show check out their website or call 814-454-2852.



Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Sunday, August 14– Arundel Cellars will be featuring The Dock Boys while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port Farms. This event is the perfect opportunity to add some color to your Instagram posts! If you’re looking to take a little bit of the magic home with you, you can pick Sunflowers, Cosmos, and Zinnias by the bloom or bucket! The Flower Festival is family and dog-friendly. This also makes a great date or an outing for all of your friends! As an added bonus, most of your favorite Port Farms activities and our Beer Garden will be open. This festival will take place starting on August 6 and ending on September 11. For more information or to purchase tickets head to their website or call 814-796-4500.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Movie Nights at UPMC Park are back! Admission is $5 per ticket (plus a $1.50 per ticket online ordering fee). Children ages three and younger receive free admission and do not need a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SeaWolves.com or the UPMC Park ticket office at 831 French Street. On August 13, the feature film will be “Luca” presented by Wegmans. Movies will be shown on the state-of-the-art high-definition UPMC Park video board. Show will begin at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call 814-456-1300.

LEAF Open Market

This regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more, but it is limited to necessities “grocery shopping outdoors” when Covid-19 is at greater risk. LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. To learn more about this market check out their website.

Saint Paul’s Italian Festival

For three great days in mid-August the people of Erie celebrate Italian-American heritage with food, music, and friendship, all in thanks to God. The Saint Paul’s Italian Festival begins on Friday, August 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. and then continues on August 13 from 1 to 10 p.m. The festival will conclude on August 14 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more about this festival on their Facebook page.

Felines and Wines

Felines & Wines is the brand new adults only (21+) fundraiser at your Erie Zoo! This wine tasting event will take place on Friday, August 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at your Erie Zoo. It will feature samples from over 7 local wineries, exclusive big cat animal encounters, live music and more! We guarantee you will be feline grrreat by the end of this event! *This event serves as a fundraiser for your nonprofit Erie Zoo. Event will go on rain or shine. To learn more about this event or purchase tickets, check out the zoo’s website.

Erie Pride Picnic

On August 13, the NWPA Pride Alliance will be holding the 2022 Pride Picnic. The picnic will be held at the Rotary Pavilion near Beach 7 at Presque Isle from 1 to 6 p.m. Food will be served at this picnic from 2 until 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish to share and alcohol will not be permitted at this event. Participants should check into the registration table upon arrival. A group photo will be taken around 4:30 p.m. before the raffle. During the picnic the NWPA Pride Alliance will be collecting donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA. This is a family-friendly event open to all ages. For more information on this picnic check out the NWPA Pride Alliance website.

Candlelight Ghost Walks in Girard

For nearly 200 years, the tiny borough of Girard, Pennsylvania has remained relatively unchanged in size and appearance, its Main Street still lined with many of the original structures built by early settlers in the 1840s. But beneath Girard’s quiet, quaint exterior lies a hotbed of paranormal activity, with the spirits of long-dead citizens still making appearances in our current century. Join in this summer as this year’s ghost walks will focus exclusively on the spirits that inhabit this charming town. As participants explore Girard’s hauntings, they will also learn its remarkable history, including stories of the incredible deeds of a secret network of law-breakers who harbored fugitive slaves as they made their way to Canada on the Underground Railroad. This event will take place on August 13 starting at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, check out their website.

Blooms, Bubbles, and Butterflies at Port Farms

Join Port Farms for this unforgettable experience. On August 13 and 14, guests will watch the sky fill with butterflies during the Blooms, Bubbles and Butterflies event! The release will take place at 2:00 p.m. To learn more about this event or purchase tickets, check out Port Farm’s website or call 796-4500.

Mazza’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Join Mazza for its 50th anniversary celebration as they team up with Edible Western NY Magazine to raise a glass to 50 years. This event will include a guided wine tasting, a behind the scenes tour, curated food and wine pairings, guided beer and whiskey tasting, lawn games, and live music from The Good For Nuthin Stringband. This event will take place on August 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is free but participants are asked to register in advance. Learn more about this event on their website.